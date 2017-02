Alan L. Jergenson, age 76, of Alexandria, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at his home. He was born in Fergus Falls, Minn., on Sept. 7, 1940.

Memorial services are 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria, Minn., with Pastor Kathy Hodges officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

