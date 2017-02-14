NAZ Suns down Greensboro, 125-120

Photo by Les Stukenberg.
Northern Arizona’s Josh Gray was the hero for the Suns (16-17) Tuesday, Feb. 14, scoring a career-high 30 points on the night, with 24 of those coming in the second half, to lead the Suns to a 125-120 win over the Greensboro Swarm.
