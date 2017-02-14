NAZ Suns down Greensboro, 125-120

Northern Arizona's Josh Gray goes uncontested to the basket as the Suns take on the Canton Charge Friday, January 6 at the Prescott Valley event Center. (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier)

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

  February 14, 2017

    • Northern Arizona’s Josh Gray was the hero for the Suns (16-17) Tuesday, Feb. 14, scoring a career-high 30 points on the night, with 24 of those coming in the second half, to lead the Suns to a 125-120 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

