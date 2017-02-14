Master List of Clubs & Meetings

ADDICTION GROUPS

AA groups meet at Safe Harbor, 520 W. DeLano, Prescott. 928-771-9633.

AA–11th Step at 7 p.m. Monday.

AA–Back to Basics at 9 a.m. Saturday.

AA–Candle Lite 7 p.m. Sunday.

AA–CMA at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

AA–CODA meets 6:30 p.m. Monday.

AA–Cover to Cover 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

AA–I Am Woman at 9 a.m. Monday and Friday.

AA–Lazy Birds meets 10:30 a.m. Sunday

AA–Lunch Bunch at noon daily.

AA–Rarely Group meets 7 p.m. Wednesday.

AA–Rush Hour at 5:30 p.m. daily.

AA–Safe Harbor Speakers 7 p.m. Saturday.

AA–Spiritual Awakening at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

AA-12 step meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-499-8643.

AA Blue Book step study, noon Fridays at 240 S. Montezuma, Suite 101. 928-776-0766.

AA meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday at the Step One Center, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley, meeting room 1. Jerry 928-202-1134.

AA Step Study meeting noon Sundays at Bradshaw Senior Community, 133 Bradshaw Drive, first floor dining room, Prescott.

AA Sunny Days, noon Mondays and Wednesdays, at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

AA Workshop Steps 7 p.m. 1st Wednesday at Safe Harbor, 520 W. DeLano, Prescott. 928-771-9633.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday Solutions Group 7:30 a.m., 2nd Sunday 601 Miller Valley Road, Prescott. 928-445-7578.

Awakening Awareness Discussion Group meets Monday to enhance one’s understanding. 928-771-0535.

Chino Valley Al-Anon Family Group meets 7 p.m. Mondays at 318 Perkinsville Road, Chino Valley, in the group room.928-446-8758.

Crystal Meth Anonymous (CMA) 8 p.m. Friday at First Southern Baptist Church, 20172 E. Pinto Drive, Cordes Lakes. 928-632-9689.

Dual Recovery Anonymous (DRA), 7 p.m. Monday at 520 W. Delano Ave., Prescott. 928-776-4631.

GamAnon meets 6 p.m. Fridays at the VA domiciliary, Building 151, Prescott. 928-443-1081.

Gamblers Anonymous at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Step One Center, 3343 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-759-7318.

Incest Survivors Anonymous Meeting, noon Saturday at Safe Harbor, downstairs room, 520 W. Delano Ave., Prescott. Bring a teddy bear.

Narcotics Anonymous – Rising with the Ravens, 6 to 7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Granite Creek Park. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – A New Light, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Gratitude Too Group, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – The Sunset Group, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Feelings, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VA Medical Center, 500 Highway 89N, Building 151, Prescott. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Lava Love, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Biscuits and Gravy, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous Y.A.S.C. Business Meeting – Prescott, 10 a.m. 1st Sunday at 6719 E 2nd St., Suite A. Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Overeaters Anonymous meets 3 to 4 p.m. Sundays at Step One Community Center, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Andrea 928-277-0329.

Overeaters Anonymous meets noon Tuesday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, family room, upper level, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. 928-899-6406.

Overeaters Anonymous meets noon Wednesday at Step One Community Center, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Room 1, Prescott Valley. Florence, 928-759-3578.

Overeaters Anonymous meets noon Friday at Unity Education Center, 141 S. Arizona Ave., Prescott. Sandy, 928-445-7240.

Overeaters Anonymous meets 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday Acupuncture Center, 1559 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Bonnie, 928-541-1956.

Recovery International, 4 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sebrina, 925-5026 or www.recovery-inc.com.

Recovering Couples Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Union Station, 114 Union St.

Rejoice and Recovery for Women at 7 p.m. Monday, Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 114 S. Marina St. Pat, 928-300-2095.

S-Anon meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8240 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley, in the basement. cconaway2011@gmail.com.

Seniors in Sobriety at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Prescott Adult Center, 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Serenity Seekers Alcoholics Anonymous Women’s at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. 928-772-0970.

Si usted ó un familiar tiene problemas con el alcohol. Nosotros le pedemos ayudar, llame a Alcoholicos Anonimos del condado Yavapai. Al telefono 928-771-0457. Sesiones en Español. (Miércoles).

12-Step Spiritual Recovery Group meets 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. Luke Ebony Christian Church Serenity, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Prescott Valley. Deacon Paul Pounds, 928-533-7349.

Workaholics Anonymous meets noon Thursday at 1040 Whipple St., Building 300, Room 335, Prescott. 928-308-8412.

CLUBS/GROUPS

AAUW meets 9 a.m. 2nd Saturday at Yavapai College Library Community Room, 1100 E. Sheldon St. (except March, June, July, August, December) 928-636-1340.

ABATE motorcyclists freedom club, meets 2nd Sunday at the Taj Mahal, 124 N. Montezuma St., Prescott. Rich, 928-771-9293.

Alta Vista Garden Club meets 1:30 p.m. 4th Tuesday. www.altavistagardenclub.org.

American Legion Auxiliary Humboldt meets 4 p.m. 1st Wednesday at 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. 928-632-5185.

American Legion Post 78 Humboldt meets 5 p.m. 1st Wednesday at 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. 928-632-5185.

AMVETS Post No. 3, 7 p.m. 2nd and 4th Wednesday at American Legion in Chino Valley, Highway 89 and Third. All American Armed Forces welcome. Steve, 928-379-6454.

Are you a Spiritual Seeker? An open Q&A forum, 7 to 9 p.m. 1st and 3rd Wednesday at Superlative Wellness Center, 212 S. Montezuma, Prescott. 928-515-2514; info@divineheartministries.org.

Arizona Chapter One of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, meets noon 1st Wednesday (except August) at Golden Corral, Highway 69, Prescott. 928-708-0843 (Bill).

Arizona Old Time Fiddler free concert, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle. 928-772-5737.

Awaken the Spirit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 3rd Saturday, 8118 Highway 69, Prescott Valley. 928-772-0585.

Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. meets 6:30 p.m. 2nd Tuesday at the Bank of America Building, Safeway Shopping Center, 1028 Willow Creek Road. 928-445-1412; www.aztlanlodge.org.

Beta Sigma Phi meets 4th Thursday for business and cultural program. Unlike any other women’s organization ever known. Gerri, 928-772-0507.

Beta Sigma Phi – Prescott Valley Chapter Laureate Alpha Omicron Social Evenings, 4th Thursday. Gerri, 928-772-0507.

Black Mesa Flyers (USUA 555) ultra-light aviation club at 7 p.m. 3rd Thursday at Prescott Love Field Admin. Building. www.blackmesaflyers.com.

Bliss Talk Club at 6:30 p.m. 1st Sunday at The Oasis of the Granite Dells. 928-708-0784.

Bird Club of Yavapai County meets 6:30 p.m. 2nd Tuesday. Location: 928-632-7612 or 928-848-4611.

Biz Links creative brainstorming and networking at 7 p.m. 1st Monday at The Oasis of Granite Dells. 928-708-0784.

Business Network International (BNI) Thursday Morning Money Makers meets at 7 a.m. Thursday at J&B’s Restaurant in Prescott. Abe, 928-713-1563.

CASA Book Chat, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. 3rd Friday at Prescott Valley Public Library, Admin. Conference Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-759-6193.

Change Begins in Yavapai County, 12:30 p.m. 1st Sunday at the Prescottonian, Casa Bonita – back room, 1317 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. RoJean, 928-445-1927.

Chino Valley Community Drum Circle, 2 to 4 p.m. 3rd Saturday at Chino Valley Community Center, 1527 N. Road 1 East, Chino Valley. 928-710-3097.

Citizens Tax Committee meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Thursday at the Yavapai Title Conference Room, 1235 E. Gurley St., Prescott. contact@CitizensTaxCommittee.com.

Civil Air Patrol, Prescott Squadron 206 cadets meets at 6 p.m., Thursday Prescott Airport administration building, second floor. Open to young men and women ages 12-21. 928-415-1506.

Civil Air Patrol, Prescott Squadron senior members and pilots meet at 6 p.m. 2nd, 3rd and 4th Thursday, in the Civil Air Patrol Hut, 6508 Janine Lane, Prescott Airport. 928-415-1506.

Coffee Chat with Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Jack R. Smith, 8 to 9 a.m. 2nd Wednesday at the Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. Second St., Prescott Valley. 928-771-3209.

Communication Practice Group, inspired by cNVC.org, meets Tuesdays on Willis Street in Prescott. Improve speaking compassionately. gk1@netwrx.net

Community Drum Circle, 7 to 8:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Sunday at Peaceful Heart Hearing Center, 3147 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley. 928-301-6526 or email mpclare@yahoo.com.

Community Volunteer Tied-Quilt Group meets 9:30 a.m. to noon 3rd Monday at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. 928-778-9122 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Convention of States, (COS) meets 3rd Sunday at 10100 Highway 69, Prescott Valley. 760-885-1174.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Information: 928-777-1526.

Copper State Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets 6 p.m. 4th Wednesday at the VFW Post 10227, 2375 N. 5th Street, Prescott Valley. 928-445-3393.

Course in Miracles Spiritual Study Group meets 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Prescott Valley. Karen, 928-227-1428.

Creative Writing Support Group meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 505 S. Cortez, Small Conference Room, Prescott. Victoria, 928-533-4290; Teri at the WYGC, 928-445-5211.

Crystal Bowl Meditation meets 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursday at the Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-710-1908.

D.E.A.F. Chat Group, meets 6 p.m. 1st Friday at Prescott’s Gateway Mall food court. Jason or Patty Beck at 928-830-0118; email aslsignstylady@hotmail.com.

Dances of Universal Peace meets 7 to 9 p.m. 3rd Saturday at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-717-2017; www.prescottcircle.org.

Daughters of the British Empire, Florence Nightingale Chapter at 1:30 p.m., 1st Tuesday St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Way, Prescott. Judy Bluhm, 928-713-6100.

Daughters of the British Empire, Rosslyn Chapel Chapter 11 a.m. 2nd Saturday, Prescott area, Roslyn, 928-237-1113.

Dave’s Out to Lunch Bunch meets 2nd Thursday at the New Horizons Independent Living Center. 928-772-1266.

Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) at 8:30 a.m. 3rd Thursday at Andy’s Bistro, King’s Ransom Motel on Highway 179, Sedona. Howie, 928-203-4143.

Democrats of the Verde Valley (DOVV) meets 5:30 p.m. 4th Thursday at Jerona’s, 677 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood. Shayne, 928-300-8136.

Dewey Classic Cruisers 4 p.m. 2nd Saturday April-September in the parking lot west of Sonic in Prescott Valley. Bob, 928-775-2503.

Discover Events; Campus Tours, 4:30 to 6 p.m. 3rd Thursday at NAU Yavapai campus, 7351 E. Civic Circle Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-775-4567; Yavapai.nau.edu.

Doll Friends Doll Club meets 12:30 p.m. 3rd Friday. Joan, 928-445-0422.

Drumming Circle, meets 7 to 8 p.m. 1st and 3rd Wednesday at Mountain Spirit Co-Op, 107 N. Cortez St., Prescott, Room 104B. 928-856-2824.

Former VNB’ers Luncheon meets 11:30 a.m. 3rd Wednesday at the Golden Corral. 928-541-7685 or Ron@Saxton.com

Free Skool Weekly Discussion Group meets 7 p.m. Wednesday; Socrates Café meets 5 p.m. Monday at The Catalyst Infoshop, 109 N. McCormick St. in the McCormick Arts District. 928-443-8525.

Friends of Prescott Valley’s Future at 6 p.m. 2nd Wednesday. Tom, 928-772-4146.

Friends of Prescott Valley’s Future, 6 p.m. 4th Wednesday at Chi Town Pizza, 8198 E. Spouse Road, Prescott Valley. Tom, 928-772-4146.

Garden Club meets 1:30 p.m. the 2nd Friday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Crystal Room. 928-759-6193.

Gathering for Dialogue that Matters, 6:30 p.m. 4th Wednesday at Creekside Center, 337 N. Rush St., Prescott. Carla 928-778-1058.

German for Everyone, 5 p.m. Monday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 Rosser St. Information: 928-778-3000.

German Lovers Club of Yavapai County meets 3rd Friday. Could change monthly. RSVP: June Mann at junfran1@gmail.com.

Greater Arizona Country Western Swing Music Association meets noon to 4 p.m. 2nd Sunday at C.A.S.A., 9630 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-458-0714.

Greater Prescott Jaycees at 7 p.m. 1st Tuesday in the Prescott/Chino Room at the Prescott Resort. Meetings open to the public. 928-710-9520 or www.prescottjaycees.org.

GMO-Free Prescott, 8 a.m. Thursdays. For location, email gmofreeprescott@gmail.com; gmofreeprescottaz.org.

Granite Peak Forum (Wednesday Morning Discussion: Politics and Religion Group), 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Davis Hall in the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation facility, 882 Sunset Ave. in Prescott. This weekly politics/religion/current events gathering is an ongoing open discussion welcoming people of all faiths. Dr. Goodie Berquist is the moderator. 928-541-0000.

High Mountain Chordsmen, a men’s acapella chorus and Barbershop harmony meets 7 p.m. Thursday. Men of all ages welcome. www.highmountainchords.men.org.

High Noon Toastmasters of Prescott meets noon Wednesday at the Aztlan Masonic Lodge, 1029 Willow Creek Road, third floor. DeeAnn, 928-713-8305.

Highway 69 Republicans meets 4:30 p.m. 2nd Monday at the VFW Mingus Mountain Post 10227, 2375 N. 5th Street, Prescott Valley. email info@highway69republicans.com, call June, 928-899-3150 or www.highway69republicans.com.

Introduction to Nicheren SGI Buddhism, 7 to 8 p.m. 3rd Friday House in the Pines Hostel, 120 S. Virginia St., Prescott. Questions? Call Ocean at 520-668-0293.

Korean War Veterans Association meets 11:30 a.m. 1st Thursday at The Cracker Barrel Restaurant. Jack, 928-541-0269.

Korean War Veterans Association breakfast, 9 to 11:30 a.m. 4th Sunday at American Legion Post 6, 202 S. Pleasant St., Prescott. Veterans and their families are welcome. Commander John M. McKinney, 928-777-0660.

Korean War Veterans Association, H. Edward Reeves Chapter 311, Inc., meets 11 a.m. 3rd Thursday at Plaza Bonita, 1317 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Vern, 928-777-0545.

La Societe Francaise de Prescott (French Club of Prescott) 3 to 5 p.m. 3rd Thursday in a private home for ongoing conversation. Susan, 928-717-1185 or Annie, 928-541-0951.

Laureate Alpha Omicron meets 2nd Tuesday for lunch and cultural program. 928-772-0507.

“Lunch with a Librarian” at the Community Center, 2nd and 4th Thursday at the Rowle P. Simmons Community Center, 1280 Rosser St., Prescott. 928-777-1526.

Mankind Project New Warrior Adventure for Men meets 6:30 p.m. 2nd Monday at the Prescott YMCA. Dee, 928-308-2616, www.arizona.mkp.org.

Mankind Project Open Circle for Men meets 4 p.m. Sundays in downtown Prescott. Roger, 928-533-9611, www.arizona.mkp.org.

Maricopa Express Youth Railway, Yavapai Division, at 1 p.m., 3rd Saturday 17083 E. Duffers Drive, Spring Valley. 928-632-9888 or towerman8@msn.com.

Matrix Energetics, 10 a.m. to noon 1st Tuesday and noon to 2 p.m. 3rd Tuesday at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., in the Elsea Room. Lynn, 928- 778-5645.

Memoir Writing Support Group, 1 to 2:30 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursday at WYGC, 505 S. Cortez, Prescott, small group conference room. Victoria 928-533-4290; Gregory 420-9705.

Mensa meets at 5:30 p.m. the 1st Monday. For information, call Area Coordinator Will Hepburn at 928-925-2685 or email will@hepburn.com.

Mile High Old Time Fiddlers free concert 1 to 4 p.m. 3rd Sunday at Orchard RV Ranch, 11250 Highway 69, Dewey. Mary 928-237-8930.

Military Order of the Purple Heart meets 1 p.m. the 2nd Friday at Dr. Cameron K. McKinley Vet Center, 3180 Stillwater Drive, Prescott.

Military Pilots Group, informal lunch 11 a.m. 2nd Wednesday at Elks Club, 6245 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley. Adrian, 928-759-2506.

Mindfulness Practice meets noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mountain Spirit Co-Op, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100, Prescott. 602-791-0840; PatriciaPritchess.com.

Monday Club meets 1 p.m. 3rd Monday (except July and August) at 1306 Stetson Road, Prescott. The club is affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Lynn McDougal, 928-541-7703.

Mountain Top Quilters Guild meets 9:30 a.m. 3rd Monday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 231 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott. www.mountaintopquiltersguild.com.

Mystery Book Group meets 2 p.m. 1st Friday at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. in the Elsea Room. 928-777-1509.

NACOG-Business Assistance Center, Orientations, 10 a.m. Mondays at 221 N. Marina St., Prescott. 928-778-1422.

NACOG Job Readiness Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m. 1st and 3rd Thursdays at Northern Arizona Council of Governments, 221 N. Marina St., Suite 201, Prescott. Reservations: 928-778-1422.

National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter #2106 (NARFE) 11 a.m. for business meeting and lunch at noon the 3rd Monday (except June and December) at the VFW Post 2375, N. Fifth St., Prescott Valley. 928-710-7470.

National Association of Parliamentarians, Bradshaw Mountain Unit, Prescott, meets 2nd Saturday. Anne, 928-237-5603.

Northern Arizona All Airborne Chapter at 7 p.m. 2nd Wednesday (except December) at the VFW Post #10227, 2335 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. http://northernazallairborne.org/.

The Northern Arizona Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (NACMOAA), meets 11:30 a.m. 1st Saturday (Feb., April, June, Aug., Oct., Dec.) Reservations: Col. Jim Muehleisen at jemuehleisen@hotmail.com; 928-771-0125.

Northern Arizona Genealogical Society, meets 1:30 p.m. social; 2 p.m. meeting, the 4th Saturday at LDS Church, 1001 Ruth St., Prescott. www.nagsprescott.org.

Northern Arizona Genealogy Society free assistance with genealogy research, 1 to 3 p.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Civic Circle.

Northern Arizona Genealogy Society free assistance with genealogy research, 1 to 3 p.m. the 2nd and 4th Thursday by appointment at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1500.

Occupy Prescott, in solidarity with Occupy Wall Street, meets 5:30 p.m. Thursday and noon Saturday on the Prescott Courthouse Plaza. 928-771-9426.

Optimist Club of Yavapai County meets noon 1st and 3rd Wednesdays at Gabby’s Grill, 2982 N. Park Ave., Suite B, Prescott Valley. 928-277-6974, butch.miller@gmail.com; www.optimistclubofyavapai.org.

Prescott Antique Auto Club Board Meeting, 2 p.m. 1st Wednesday at PAAC Building, 823 Osburn St., Prescott. All members welcome to attend. www.paacaz.com.

Prescott Antique Auto Club General Meeting, 6:30 p.m. 2nd Wednesday, at the PAAC Building, 823 Osburn St., Prescott. www.paacaz.com

Prescott Antique Auto Club Movie Night, 7 p.m. 3rd Wednesday at PAAC Building, 823 Osburn St., Prescott. www.paacaz.com.

Prescott Antique Auto Club Workdays, 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the PAAC Building, 823 Osburn St., Prescott. www.paacaz.com.

Prescott Area Celtic Society (PACS) meets 5:30 p.m. 3rd Monday For location, call 928-642-0020.

Prescott Area Dowsers Society, 2 p.m. 1st Saturday in the Yavapai Title Agency, conference room, 1235 E Gurley, Prescott. 928-776-1346, prescottdowsers@gmail.com.

Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity orientation for people interested in volunteering 5 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursday at First Christian Church, 1230 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Gail, 928-445-8003, ext. 14.

Prescott Area Shriners meet 6 p.m. the 2nd Thursday at the Prescott Elks, 6245 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley. 928-379-0686.

Prescott Area Socially Responsible Business Network at 11:30 a.m., Thursday Prescott College Crossroads Center. Mary Lin, 928-717-2990.

Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission (PAWUIC) meets 8 a.m. 1st Thursday in the Freeman Building at the Rodeo Fairgrounds, Prescott. www.pawuicaz.org.

Prescott Area Women’s Connection Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. 2nd Tuesday (except Jan. and Feb.) at Hotel St. Michael, 205 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Cost: $20. Marcella Davis at 928-443-0616, mmdvis039@hotmail.com.

Prescott Astronomy Club meets 6:30 p.m. 1st Wednesday at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, room 107, building 74, 3700 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-541-1201.

Prescott Arizona Kennel Club, meets 7 p.m. 1st Thursday at the Marriott Residence Inn, off Highway 69, Prescott. www.prescottazkennelclub.com.

Prescott - Caborca Sister City Association meets 10:30 a.m. 2nd Thursday at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott, downstairs community room. 928-899-0137.

Prescott Cars and Coffee: Community, LifeStyle and Passion, 9 a.m. to noon 3rd Saturday at Audio Adrenaline, 6010 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley. 928-652-6644.

Prescott Chapter #1 Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, meets noon 1st Wednesday (except July, Aug. and Jan.) at the Golden Corral, 1901 Highway 69, Prescott. 928-708-0843.

Prescott Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) meets for lunch the 4th Thursday (except Nov. and Dec.) at the Plaza Bonita on Highway 69, program and business meeting. 928-541-1614.

Prescott Computer Society meets 3 times a month on Saturdays at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. www.pcs4me.com.

Prescott Computer Society Advanced Special Interest Group from 1 to 3 p.m., 4th Saturday Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Dave, 776-9198 or www.pcs4me.com/.

Prescott Economic Club meets noon 1st Wednesday. Location: 928-776-3090; email dclugston@yahoo.com.

Prescott Elks Lodge #330 meets 7 p.m. the 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 6245 E. Second St., Prescott Valley. 928-772-8660.

Prescott Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Tuesday at Plaza Bonita Restaurant, 1317 E Gurley St., Prescott. Marie, 928-848-6307.

Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo membership meets 6:30 p.m. (potluck) 3rd Friday at the Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott. 928-445-3103; www.worldsoldestrodeo.com.

Prescott Frontier Rotary Club meets noon Tuesdays at Plaza Bonita on Gurley St., Prescott. 928-710-2369.

Prescott Good Governance Committee meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. 4th Thursday at Yavapai Title Company, 1235 E. Gurley St., Prescott. http://www.prescottgoodgovernance.org/; Cecelia Jernegan, 928-458-4729; cjernegan@hotmail.com.

Prescott Insight Mediation meets 6:30 p.m. open sit; 7 p.m. formal sit with guided meditation; 7:45 p.m. brief talk and discussion, every Tuesday at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. www.prescottinsightmeditation.org or email doris@prescottinsightmeditation.org.

Prescott Kiwanis Club meets noon Thursdays at the Hotel St. Michael, Banquet Room, Prescott. Information: 928-445-8700.

Prescott Lodge #19 Fraternal Order of Police at 7 p.m. 2nd Wednesday at the Elks Lodge in Prescott Valley. 928-772-2141.

Prescott’s Mactintosh User Group (PMUG), meets 10 a.m. 1st Saturday at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 4, Room 102. www.pmug.us.

Prescott Newcomers Club, 11:30 a.m. 3rd Tuesday. Margaret, 778-1080.

Prescott Noon Lioness at noon 2nd and 4th Monday, at Plaza Bonita, 1317 E. Gurley St., Prescott. For additional information call Lioness Sandy at 928-771-2712 or Lioness Pat at 928-445-4916.

Prescott Noon Lions meet at noon Wednesday for lunch at Plaza Bonita Restaurant, 1317 E Gurley St., Prescott. www.prescottnoonlions.org.

Prescott Oneness Blessing, meets 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at 537 S. Cortez, Prescott. Jade, 928-777-8877.

Prescott Saddle Club Rides Saturdays.

Prescott Sunrise Lions meets 7 a.m. Thursdays at Waffles and More in Prescott.

Prescott Sunup Rotary Club at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Hotel St. Michael Ballroom on the square in Prescott. 928-443-1356.

Prescott Toastmasters at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona St., Prescott. (Does not meet on holidays.) Wendy Kircher, 309-335-0984 or Jessica Stickel, 920-470-5156.

Prescott Valley Art Guild meets 2nd Tuesday at Stepping Stones on 2nd Ave. in Prescott Valley. 928-443-9827.

Prescott Valley Book Chat, noon the 3rd Tuesday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Genealogy Room. 928-759-6193.

Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions meet at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Sally B’s Café, 7680 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley. 928-925-6895.

Prescott Valley Mid-Day Lions meets noon 2nd and 4th Wednesday at the Canton Dragon, 7305 E. Pav Way, Prescott Valley. 928-771-0773.

Prescott Valley Oath Keepers, meets 6 p.m. 4th Wednesday at Prescott Valley VFW. Arrive at 5 p.m. for a great meal.

Prescott Valley Poetry Gathering, 9:30 a.m. to 3rd Friday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Teen Room. 928-759-6193.

Prescott Valley Prospectors Club meets 7 to 9 p.m. 3rd Wednesday at Stepping Stones conference room, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. 928-442-3770.

Prescott Valley Rotary Club at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Room 3, Prescott Valley. 928-925-5068.

Prescott Valley Toastmasters meet 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Prescott Valley Hampton Inn, 2901 N. Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley, ground floor conference room.

Prescott Vette Sette Corvette Club at 5:15 p.m. last Tuesday at Lamb Chevrolet. All Corvette owners are welcome. Joe, 480-338-7850; www.prescottvettesette.org.

Pro-Net meets at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Allan Blaker, 928-237-3074.

Professional Writers of Prescott meets 6 p.m. 4th Wednesday Prescott Valley Library, Crystal Room. 928-864-8642, caccavalek@gmail.com or visit www.prescottwriters.com.

Project Linus, Prescott/Yavapai County Chapter, meets 1:30 p.m. 3rd Wednesday at 421 Douglas Ave., Prescott. Julie, 928-759-2760.

Quilters Club meets 9 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Friday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Children’s Program Room. 928-759-6193.

Ringing Cedars Series Readers Group meets 6:30 p.m. every other Thursday, at Prescott Public Library, Founders Room A, 215 E. Goodwin St. Autumn, 928-460-2342

Rotary Club of Prescott at noon Friday, Casa Bonita, Best Western Prescottonian, 1317 E. Gurley St. 928-710-3466.

Scandinavians – VASA Scandia #728 meets 2nd Sunday (except July and Aug) at Yavapai Hills Clubhouse, 4975 Hornet Drive, Prescott at 1:30 p.m. 928-899-3682.

The Scots of Prescott meets last Sunday. Jane, 928-445-9456.

Scottish American Military Society (SAMS) Post 1297 meets 2 p.m. 2nd Saturday at The Palace, 120 S. Montezuma St., Prescott. Commander Don Klein, 928-277-5608.

Shopping Trips leave Northern Arizona Vision and Hearing Loss Center, 440 N. Washington, in Prescott on 2nd Friday. 928-778-0055.

Smoki Museum of American Art and Culture Book Club, 2 p.m. 2nd Monday at the Smoki Museum, 147 Arizona St., Prescott. 928-445-1230; www.smokimuseum.org.

Song of the Pines, (Sweet Adelines, Inc.), meets 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. www.sotpchorus.org.

Sons of Confederate Veterans meets 3rd Saturday at the Palace Restaurant and Saloon, Prescott. Steve, 928-583-4179 or Bob, 928-273-3877.

Soroptimist of Prescott at 5:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Wednesday at Quality Inn, Highway 69 and Old Black Canyon Highway. Jane, 928-776-4483.

Spiritual Awakening Fellowship (SUBUD) 8 p.m. Monday at Territorial Courthouse, 130 N. Cortez, Prescott. 928-443-1580.

Spiritual Connections Group, meets 6 to 7 p.m. 2nd Friday in Prescott Valley. Facilitated by Sue Broome. Location: 608-239-9026

Spiritual Movie Night, 7 p.m. the 1st and 3rd Friday at Mountain Spirit Co-Op, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100, Prescott. Donations accepted. 928-856-2823.

TAS (The Applique Society) meets 9:30 a.m. 4th Monday at the Bonn Fire Restaurant in Chino Valley. 928-445-0572.

The Spot…a Child’s Museum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Prescott Gateway Mall. www.thespotmuseum.org.

TM Meditators, 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Bump Room. 928-771-9212.

U.S. Submarine Veterans, Inc. meets 11 a.m. 3rd Thursday at the VFW Hall, Prescott Valley. 619-884-8471.

U.S. Submarine Veterans meets 1 p.m. 3rd Saturday at the VFW Hall, 2375 N. 5th Street, Prescott Valley. Tom 928-227-1282; John 928-636-7333.

United Airlines Club meets 11 a.m. 3rd Tuesday at Lone Spur Restaurant. Marge, 928-778-9414.

United Daughters of the Confederacy, Johnny Reb Chapter of Prescott, 11 a.m. Saturdays in Jan., March, May, Sept. and Nov. at Alta Vista, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. Betsy, 928-443-9747.

United States Submarine Veterans Organization meets 2nd Saturday. Jack, 928-759-9544 or 928-533-4689.

VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 10227 meets at 5 p.m. 1st Tuesday at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley.

VFW Post 10227 meets 6:30 p.m. 1st Tuesday at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

We the People of Prescott Valley, dedicated to an involved community, meets 2 p.m. 2nd Saturday at Casa Bonita Restaurant, 8280 E. Spouse. Tom, 928-772-4146.

The Well Armed Woman Shooting Prescott Chapter, meets 2 to 5 p.m. 2nd Sunday at the Prescott Gun Club, 1200 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. RSVP www.twawprescottaz@gmail.com; 760-310-8069, www.thewellarmedwoman.com.

Yavapai Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m. 1st Thursday at Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St., Prescott. 928-778-2526.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Air Group, 7 p.m. last Wednesday at the Prescott Airport Administration Building, second floor, Prescott. 602-571-4604.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Response Team (Y.C.S.R.T.) all-volunteer search and rescue group at 6:30 p.m. 2nd Wednesday at Yavapai County Board of Supervisor’s Room, 1015 Fair St., Prescott. Dennyse, 928-771-3281 or Bill, 928-632-5211.

Yavapai Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution meets 1 p.m. 4th Wednesday First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Sue, 928-771-0307.

Yavapai Classic Cruisers of Arizona meets 6 p.m. for coffee and meet club members the 1st Thursday at Prescott Country Club Property Owners Association building, 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Dewey, and 6 p.m. for coffee and meet club members. www.yccaz.org.

Yavapai Classic Cruisers, 4 to 7 p.m. 2nd Friday April through October at Little Dealer, Little Prices, www.yccaz.org.

Yavapai Classic Cruisers, noon to 3 p.m. 2nd Saturday November through March at Texas Roadhouse, 3010 Gateway Blvd. Gary, 928-362-7355 or www.yccaz.org.

Yavapai County Shrine Club meets 6 p.m. 2nd Thursday at the Elks Club #330, 6245 E. Second St., Prescott Valley. 928-778-9414; jmatheny@cableone.net.

Yavapai Garrett-Honeywell Retirees Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. 3rd Tuesday Carol, 928-776-7865.

Yavapai Gourd Patch at 10:30 a.m. 3rd Wednesday at Miller Valley Indoor Art Market, 531 Madison Ave., Prescott. Joyce Wise, 928-710-2051.

Yavapai HOG (Harley Owners Group) at 9 a.m. 3rd Saturday general meeting at Grand Canyon Harley Davidson Dealership in Mayer. 928-771-0499.

Yavapai Pet Bird Club meets 6:30 p.m. 2nd Tuesday at Sungate Villa Senior Community, 3850 Civic Drive, Prescott Valley. Ingrid, 928-632-7612.

GAMES/HOBBIES

Alliance of Medieval and Renaissance Empires at 7 p.m. 1st Tuesday in the annex building of Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Sherry, 928-636-1207; Tim, 636-9468 or Bill, 928-636-4216.

Alliance of Renaissance and Medieval Empires, at noon Sunday, a non-profit historical re-enactment group. 928-710-2220.

Alliance of Renaissance and Medieval Empires, combat practice, at 2 p.m. Sunday in Memory Park on Highway 89 in Chino Valley. 928-533-7361 or 928-636-8273.

American Sewing Guild, Thumb Butte Thimbles Group meets 9:30 a.m. 2nd Thursday at First Lutheran Church, 231 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott. Rita, 928-443-1081.

American Sewing Guild, Twin Needles Group 9:30 a.m. 2nd Monday at Prescott Country Club, POA Building, Dewey. Rita, 928-443-1081.

Antelope Hills Ladies Niner’s Golf Club meets 9 a.m. Tuesday at Antelope Hills Golf Course. Andrea Byers, 928-636-9485; abcbyers@reagan.com.

Ballroom Dance Party 7:30 p.m. Fridays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Beginner Sewing meets 2nd Monday at First Southern Baptist Church of Mayer, 12791 E. Main St., Mayer. 928-460-2856.

Bingo doors open at 6 p.m., start time is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Elks at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Bingo 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Prescott Elks Lodge #330, 6245 E. Second St., Prescott Valley. 928-772-8660.

Bingo at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday early bird games and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928- 772-3337.

Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Villages at Lynx Creek. 928-759-7293.

Bingo, 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. Moose members and guest. 928-772-3700.

Bingo, at 5 p.m., Wednesday at the Cordes Lakes Community Center.

Bingo, 1:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Bingo, 6:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Saturday at Orchard Ranch Resort, 11250 E. Highway 69, Dewey. 928-772-8266.

Bridge Club at noon Friday at the CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Bridge Games Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Canasta 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Chino Valley Quilters meets 9:30 a.m. 2nd Tuesday at First Southern Baptist Church of Chino Valley, 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Cribbage, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley; 928-772-3337.

Cribbage League, 5:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Wednesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Crochet One, Knit Too, noon the 1st Saturday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Crystal Room. 928-759-6193.

Dances hosted by The High Desert Kickers Line-Dance Club, 7 p.m. 1st Friday at the Cottonwood Civic Center on Maine Street in Old Town Cottonwood. Kent, 715-923-4502; Jeanne, 928-567-5874.

Desert Rose Line Dancing, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Casa Senior Center, Prescott Valley. Sue 928-775-8691.

Early Bird Lady Bowlers League, 10 a.m. Thursday at Plaza Bowl, Gurley St., Prescott. New season starts Aug. 11. Linn, 928-445-2166.

Elks Bingo at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Friday Night Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. Moose members and guest only. 928-772-3700.

Funky Friday Game Night, 6:30 p.m. 1st Friday at The First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott.

GPAA Prescott Valley Gold Prospecting Club meets 7 p.m. 3rd Wednesday at 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Bobby, 928-699-0637 or Richard, 928-379-1835.

Gold Prospectors Association of America Congress chapter meets 7 p.m. 1st Monday at Congress Community Center, School House Road; Paul Clark, 928-427-9503 or ericksonsaraph@aol.com.

Hassayampa Fiber Artists at 10 a.m. 2nd Wednesday at Transportation building at the Sharlot Hall Museum. 928-445-1226.

High Desert Artists of Chino Valley, meets 1 p.m. the 2nd Saturday at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road, Chino Valley. Judy Lewis, 928-636-0358, jglewis66@gmail.com.

High Desert Bead Society of Northern Arizona meets 1 to 3 p.m. 3rd Saturday at Mountain Artist Guild Art Center, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott. 928-708-0413.

Hometown Walkers 10 a.m. Monday and Friday meet at the Gazebo on the Prescott Courthouse Square. Walks are about one hour. Sponsored by: People Who Care and Prescott Alternative Transportation.

Horseshoe Club at 8 a.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Park, 8569 E. Yavapai Road, Prescott Valley. John Nay, 928-379-1922.

Knitting and Crocheting Group, 10:30 a.m. 4th Thursday at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Upper Room. Producing warm hats and scarves for the homeless. Donations of yarn always welcome.

Line Dancing with Ruth and Sue, 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Thursdays at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2375 N. Fifth St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild at 6:30 p.m. (social), 7 p.m. (meeting) 1st Monday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Chris, 928-775-6448.

Magic Club – IBM Ring 356 meets 6:30 p.m. 4th Tuesday, Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle. Eddie, 928-710-1080 or visit www.magicalentertainers.com/ring356.htm.

Mahjong, 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Mile High Horseshoe Group 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May-June; August-September) at Horseshoe Courts at Watson Lake Park, Cal, 928-533-6519.

Mile-Hi Squares dance lessons, 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave., Prescott. Farrish Sharon, 928-899-3631, farrishsharon@gmail.com or Jack, 602-751-3147, jackminter@yahoo.com.

Mile-Hi Squares hosts square dances the 1st Saturday of every month. Beginner square dance lessons start in September and February and continue throughout the year. All events are held at Lincoln School, Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave., Prescott. Contact: Farrish at 928-899-3631 or farrishsharon@gmail.com; http://mile-hisquares.org/index.htm

Mile-Hi Square Dances with Rounds, 7 p.m. 1st and 3rd Saturday at Lincoln School, Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave., Prescott. Farrish, 928-899-3631, farrishsharon@gmail.com; Jack, 602-751-3147, jackminter@yahoo.com.

Mountain Spinner’s and Weaver’s Guild 9 a.m. 3rd Saturday at the American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. info@mtnspinweave.org.

NACOG Job Readiness Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m. 1st and 3rd Thursdays at Northern Arizona Council of Governments, 221 N. Marina St., Suite 201, Prescott. Reservations: 928-778-1422.

NAPAG – Northern Arizona Porcelain Artists Guild, meets 10 a.m. 1st Monday at Prescott Country Club in Prescott and Pine Shadows in Cottonwood. Donna, 928-442-2311.

Northern Arizona Bird Association meets 6:30 p.m. 2nd Tuesday. 928-632-7612; www.northerbarizonabirdassociation.com.

Northern Arizona Porcelain Art Guild at 10 a.m. Monday alternating between Cottonwood, Pine Shadows Clubhouse or Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-634-3400.

Northern Arizona Stitchers, a chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America meets 11 a.m. 2nd Monday at the Sedona Public Library. 928-282-1584.

Photography Club meets 9 a.m. the 1st Saturday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Auditorium. 928-759-6193.

Pinochle, 12:30 Tuesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 778-3000; or Arnie, 928-717-2769.

Pinochle 12:30 p.m. Thursday at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Plastic Modelers Society-USA, meets 1 p.m. 1st Sunday in the Conference Room of the Prescott Airport Administration Building, 6546 Crystal Lane, Prescott. 928-632-4011.

Pocket Billiards, 8 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Prescott Antique Auto Club meets 6:30 p.m. 2nd Wednesday, at the clubhouse on the rodeo grounds, 823 Osborne St. in Prescott. www.paacaz.com; 928-710-3573.

The Prescott Camera Club 6 p.m. 4th Tuesday (except November and December) at Plaza Bonita Meeting Room, 1317 E. Gurley St. at Highway 89. www.Prescottcameraclub.com.

Prescott Chess Club meets 2 p.m. Monday and Saturday at the Wild Iris Coffee House.

Prescott Computer Society Digital Photo Applications 1 p.m. 2nd Saturday, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Dave, 928-776-9198 or www.pcs4me.com.

Prescott Economy Club meets noon the 2nd Wednesday at the Gateway Mall Food Court. 928-776-3090.

Prescott Flycasters meets 5 p.m. the 2nd Tuesday at Lamb Chevrolet, 400 Prescott Lakes Parkway. All are welcome. For info, call Norm, 445-2334, or email Bob at 911@cableone.net.

Prescott Gem and Mineral Club meets at 9.30 a.m. 1st Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 6501 E 6th Street, Prescott Valley; 928-237-1755.

Prescott Orchid Society meets at 1:30 p.m. 4th Saturday at Yavapai Title Office, 1235 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Cynthia, 928-717-0623 or schnitz@cableone.net.

Prescott Sailing Club meets 7 p.m. 1st Thursday. Dave, 928-273-1776.

Prescott Valley Public Library Photography Group meets 9:30 to noon 2nd Saturday at PVPL, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley, Crystal Room, 3rd floor. Lynn McNeill, 928-759-6191; Jolanta Feliciano, 928-759-3042.

Quilt History Study Group meets 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. 3rd Thursday at Cloth Plus, 6479 E. Copper Hill Drive, Prescott Valley. Carolyn, 928-772-5452.

Quilters Club meets 9 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Friday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-759-6193.

Scrabble Game Group, 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Sewing for Charity meets 1st Monday at First Southern Baptist Church of Mayer, 12791 E. Main St. 928-460-2856.

Sewing Just for Fun and Camaraderie meets 4th Monday at First Southern Baptist Church of Mayer, 12791 E. Main St., Mayer. 928-460-2856.

Social Bridge at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday Rosser St., Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Southwest Artists Association meets 2:30 p.m. 4th Wednesday at Yavapai Hills Clubhouse, Prescott. 928-442-3173.

Star Talks at 6:30 p.m. 3rd Thursday at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. 928-777-1500.

Sunshine Stitchers meets 12:45 to 3 p.m. 2nd Monday at the Club building, 1306 Stetson Road, Prescott. Lynne, 928-778-7748.

Thumb Butte Quilters Guild meets 9:30 a.m. 2nd Monday at American Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. 928-775-2171.

Tri-City Table Tennis Club meets noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at Fitness for $10, 3600 Ranch Drive, Prescott, close to Costco. 928-642-0101.

United/Continual Retirees meet at 11 a.m. the 3rd Tuesday at Silver Spur, 106 Gurley St., Prescott. Dave, 928-771-2175.

Wood Bee Carvers 8 a.m. 2nd and 4th Saturday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Highway 89 and Ruger Road, Prescott. Larry, 928-445-8794 or Roy, 928-759-2366.

Yava Buttons Club meets 1st Wednesday. Time and location, email Bev at bevmarv73@hotmail.com.

Yavapai Digital Arts and Photo Club, meets 5:30 p.m. 3rd Tuesday (January to July) at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Linda, www.yavapaiphotoclub.com.

Yavapai Flute Circle, meets noon to 3 p.m. the 2nd Saturday at Prescott Valley Public Library, Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-710-2383; schiller@commspeed.net.

Yavapai Linux User’s Group meets 6 p.m. 2nd Tuesday at the Streets of New York pizza house, 150 E. Sheldon St., Unit 108 in Prescott. http://groups.yahoo.com/group/lugy.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Mingus Café, Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 3700 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. Low impact classes. 928-759-8800.

Energy Medicine free lecture, 5:30 p.m. 2nd Thursday at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Presented by Michael Davis, CEO of Energy Medicine Foundation. 928-254-0775.

Free Blood Pressure Checks 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2nd Monday Prescott Community Center, 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Free Blood Pressure Checks 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Thursday in the lounge at The Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-772-8707, 928-778-3000.

Gentle Fitness Exercise, from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Happy Trails Hiking Group meets 9 a.m. 2nd and 4th Wednesday March and April and 8 a.m. May through October. pccaz.org.

Healing Through Wonder with Bev Scott, 1st Wednesday in Clarkdale. 928-639-4367.

Hearing Loss Association of Prescott meets 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. 4th Saturday at the Prescott Gateway Mall, Community Room. HLAofPrescott@yahoo.com.

Her Fitness Weight Management group meets 5:30 p.m. 2nd Wednesday at Her Fitness, 1046 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-778-1997.

Joint Replacement Class, 10 a.m. 1st and 3rd Thursday at Legacy Home Health Care, 3636 Crossings Drive, Suite C, Prescott. 928-443-9331.

Medicare Counseling appointments only 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, at the Adult Center of Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Pedicures by C.C. from 8:30 a.m. to noon 1st Monday at the CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Prescott Cycling Club at 6 p.m. 1st Monday upstairs at the Prescott Brewing Co.

Prescott Hiking Club is a hiking and social organization formed for the pleasure of hiking with others and enjoying the out of doors. For information about joining the club and about our hikes visit prescotthikingclub.org or email prescotthikingclub@gmail.com.

Prescott Outings Club, 8 or 9 a.m. Saturday Two levels: vigorous is 6-10 miles; moderate is 5-7 miles; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday for a moderate pace 3-mile hike. Bill, 928-708-0843 or Jim, 928-445-0761; schedule: http://prescottoutingsclub.webs.com/.

TOPS – Chino Valley meets 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at United Methodist Church, 735 E Road 1 South, Chino Valley. 928-636-9406.

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), Dewey meets 8 a.m. Tuesday at Faith United Community Church, 1061 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-775-3661.

TOPS – PV, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or TOPS.org.

TOPS – PV, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley. 928- 775-5896.

TOPS - Spring Valley 8 a.m. Thursday; 928-632-8263 or 928-632-7431.

TOPS 0064 - Prescott meets 9:45 a.m. Friday at Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Rosemarie 928-963-0609.

Trekabout Walking Club at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday Hikes from 1 to 4 miles. YMCA and Yavapai County Health Department. Information: Libby 928-777-1551.

SINGLES/SOCIAL

American Legion Post 6 breakfast, 9 a.m. Sunday at 202 S. Pleasant St. (corner of Pleasant and Goodwin), Prescott. All veterans are welcome. 928-778-6628.

American Legion Post 78 fish fry, 5 p.m. Friday 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. 928-632-8028.

Friendship First program meets Wednesday for first through twelfth grade at CrossPoint Free Will Baptist Church. Pastor Chris Fannin 928-499-1754.

Senior Men’s Group meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday 928-445-5211 ext. 2672.

Tri-City Singles Social Organization meets 11 a.m. Saturday in the food court at the Prescott Gateway Mall. www.tricitysingles.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Adult Children of Alcoholics (ACA) and Dysfunctional Families – a 12-step program – meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Unity Church, south off Gurley on Arizona Street, Prescott. 928-777-9221.

Al-Anon 12 Step 7 p.m. Thursday the First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Janie, 928-636-9168.

Al-Anon for Friends and Families 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. Andrea 928-277-0329.

Al-Anon Sisters in the Spirit (women only), 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Info: Jackie, 928-776-8173.

Al-Anon Sisters in Recovery Meeting, 10 a.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church, Simon Room, 505 W. Gurley St. This is a closed meeting for Women only, Book Study "Journey to Personal Freedom." Info: Barb, 928-925-8931.

Al-Anon Steps to Serenity, noon Tuesdays, and Steps to Serenity Newcomers meeting, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Prescott United Methodist, 505 W. Gurley St., Simon Room. 602-315-0580.

Al-Anon Strength and Hope Meeting, for family and friends of alcoholics, 3 p.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Jane 928-443-5998.

Al-Anon Workday AFG, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave.

A.L.S. (Lou Gehrig disease) meets from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. 4th Monday at the VA Hospital, CLC building, 2nd Floor, Conference Room. Renae or Kim, 602-297-3800; www.alsaz.org.

Alzheimer’s Association Support group (Prescott Valley Caregiver Support Group) meets at 10 a.m. Monday at the Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Health Center, 3407 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-771-9257.

Alzheimer’s Association Support group (Prescott Caregiver Support Group) meets at 10 a.m. Monday at the Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona, Prescott. 928-771-9257.

Alzheimer’s Association support group for veterans and their families at 1:30 p.m. Friday Prescott VA Medical Center, ECRC Room A-205, 500 N. Highway 89. 928-771-9257.

American Diabetes Support Group, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. 3rd Tuesday (except April, July, August, November) at the Pendleton Wellness Center, 930 Division St., Prescott. 928-771-4745.

Angel Card Party, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3rd Wednesday at Mountain Spirit Co-Op, 107 N. Cortez St., Room 105B, Prescott. RSVP: Sue Broome, 608-239-9026.

Anti-Bullying in the Workplace Support Group meets 6 p.m. 2nd Friday at 1883 Sherwood Drive, Prescott. Carol, 928-771-9207 or email carolinaschaeffer1952@yahoo.com.

Arizona Dystonia Support Group meets 9 to 11 a.m. 3rd Friday at The Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive, Prescott. Bob and Ginny, 928-777-9844; email docandginny@gmail.com.

Asperger’s Syndrome Group 6 to 8 p.m. 1st Wednesday at the Mental Health Building #155, Room 107. Dave, 928-443-7379, dfero@cableone.net.

Autism Support Group meets 2:30 to 4 p.m. last Saturday at The Sacred Bean, 230 S. Montezuma, Prescott. Martha, 928-642-3139.

Bereavement Group meetings 3 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday at Arizona Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley. 928-445-2221.

Better Breathers Club meets the 2nd Monday of each month at YRMC West, Prescott, in the Spruce Room. 1 to 2 p.m. Call 928-771-5264 for information.

Better Breathers, support group for those with respiratory issues, meets 4 to 5:30 p.m. 3rd Monday at YRMC West, 1003 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, in the Spruce Room; 928-771-5264.

Brain Injury Support Group meets 2 p.m. 4th Thursday at New Horizons Independent Living Center, 8085 E. Manley Drive, Prescott Valley. Mary, 928-772-1266.

The Breast of Friends Support Group, breast cancer support group, at 9 a.m. 3rd Saturday at Las Fuentes Resort. 928-776-2846.

“Bullying” Everybody’s Problem, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3rd Wednesday at Prescott Public Library, Founders Suite A&B, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-515-9996. Presented by Rhonda’s Stop Bullying Foundation for Girls, www.RhondaStopBullying.org.

Cancer Support Group meets 4 to 5:30 p.m. 1st Wednesday at YRMC Wellness Center, Prescott, in the Community Education room. 928-771-5738.

Cancer Support Group meets 3 p.m. 2nd and 4th Wednesday at Step One Community Center, lower conference room, 3343 N. Windsong, Prescott Valley. Douglas, 928-759-0230.

Cancer Support Group meets 4 to 5:30 p.m. the 3rd Wednesday at YRMC Del E. Webb, Prescott Valley, in the Community Education Room. 928-771-5738.

Celebrate Recovery, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. 928- 778-3771; junep@cableone.net.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Prescott Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3741 N. Constance Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-775-4389, 928-899-8883 or 928-225-0365; pastor@pvnazarene.org or nancy1240@aol.com.

Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. Tuesday at 422 W. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-420-3071.

Celiac and Gluten Free Support Group meets noon the 2nd Tuesday (except June and July) at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Civic Circle, Crystal Room. Renee Richey, 928-443-0399; Gloria Monreal, 928-759-6190., gmonreal@pvaz.net.

Chronic Fatigue Immune Dysfunction Syndrome Support Group at 2 p.m. 3rd Thursday, New Horizons Independent Living Center, 8085 E. Manley Drive, Prescott Valley. This is a fragrance-free facility. 928-772-1266.

CoDA (Co-Dependents Anonymous) meets 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Step One Community Center, 6719 E. Second St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 928-759-2253.

Compassionate Friends for parents who have lost a child, 1:30 p.m. 2nd Tuesday at the United Methodist church, 505 Gurley St., Prescott, in Mary’s Parlor. Pastor Carol Mumford, 928-778-1950.

Compassionate Friends, meets 11 a.m. 4th Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, lower level, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Donna 928-460-0168.

D.E.A.F. Chat Group potluck at 6 p.m. Friday, 440 N. Washington Ave. 928-778-0055.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. in the Elsea Room. 520-831-0264.

Divorce 101 at 3:30 p.m. 1st and 2nd Wednesday by the Yavapai County Superior Court. 928-771-3312.

Donate Life Organ Donor Support Group at 5:30 p.m. 2nd Wednesday. Jane, 928-771-1776.

Domestic Violence Support Group, noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for the Spanish support group. Siri or Carmen, 928-775-0669.

Fibromyalgia Support Group meets 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. 4th Monday at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. in the Douglas Room. Elizabeth 928-717-0089.

Fibromyalgia Support Group at 2 p.m. 3rd Thursday at New Horizons Independent Living Center, 8085 E. Manley Drive, Prescott Valley. This is a fragrance-free facility. 928-772-1266.

Free Healing Grief Self-Help; pre-registration required, 928-227-8184; Learn more at www.maryannekelly.com/healing-grief-groups.html.

Good Samaritan Society – Prescott Hospice Grief Support Group meets 11 a.m. to noon 2nd and 4th Tuesday at Good Samaritan Society Prescott Village, upstairs apartment lounge, 1030 Scott Drive, Prescott. 928-778-5655.

Good Samaritan Society – Prescott Hospice Grief Support Group meets 10 to 11 a.m. 2nd and 4th Thursday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-778-5655.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group meets 1 to 3 p.m. 2nd Wednesday at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. 928-778-9122.

Grandparents Support Group, meets 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Aug. 29 at Prescott Business Center. Susan Kullman, 928-445-0231.

Grief and Loss Support Group meets 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stepping Stones, 6719 E 2nd St., Suite C, Prescott Valley. 928- 632-0111.

Grief and Loss Support Group meets 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Drive, Pronghorn Ranch, Prescott Valley. 928-632-0111.

Grief and the Forgotten Caregiver is from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road. Presented by the Area Agency on Aging and Good Samaritan Society. 877-251-3500.

Grief Support Group meets 10 a.m. last Tuesday at the Good Samaritan Society – Prescott Hospice, 1030 Scott Drive, in the upstairs apartment lounge. 928-778-2450.

Healing Hearts Grief Support Group meets 6:30 p.m. 1st Tuesday at Unity of Sedona (upstairs in the chapel), 90 Deer Trail Drive. Monthly support group for anyone who has been affected by the loss of a loved one, giving support and resources to aid in the healing process. Goes a step beyond other groups by allowing the open discussion of spiritual experiences and evidence for the afterlife, in a non-dogmatic way. Everyone is welcome, regardless of religious (or non-religious) background. Tiffany Rose, 928-963-1808.

Healing Through Wonder with Bev Scott, 3rd Wednesday in Clarkdale. 928-639-4367.

Hearing Loss Support Group meets 10 a.m. 1st and 3rd Wednesday at Alta Vista Theater, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. 928-772-6000.

Hearing Loss Support Group meets 1:30 to 3 p.m. the 4th Wednesday at Samaritan Windsong Villas, 3380 Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. T.Roza@wygc.org, 928-445-5211, ext. 2672.

Hearing Loss Support Group meets 1:30 to 3 p.m. the 2nd Wednesday at Alta Vista Senior Living, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. 928-772-6000.

Hearing Loss Support Group – 2nd Thursday at Alta Vista Senior Living, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. 928-772-6000.

Heart & Soul Breast Cancer Support Group meets the 4th Wednesday of each month at The BreastCare Center at YRMC East in Prescott Valley. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Call 928-442-8647 for information.

Laryngectomy Support Group meets at 2 p.m. 1st Tuesday at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the Granite Room. Kimberly, 928-771-5131.

Living Well With Diabetes Support Group meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the YRMC Wellness Center in Prescott. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 928-771-5794 for information.

Low Vision Support Group meets 1st and 3rd Wednesday in Prescott. T.Roza@wygc.org; 928-445-5211, ext. 2672.

Mind Over Matter Weight Management Group meets 6:45 p.m. 4th Wednesday at Her Fitness, 1046 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-778-1997.

Miracles Can Happen. Are you alone and pregnant? For confidential support, all religious beliefs welcome; 928-300-2335; happyheart2335@gmail.com; www.happyheartmiracles.com.

Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Support Group at 2 p.m. 3rd Tuesday New Horizons Independent Living Center, 8085 E. Manley Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-772-1266.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Family Support Group meets 6 p.m. 2nd Thursday at WYGC’s Cortez Center, 505 S. Cortez. Fred Trost, 928-541-7790.

NAMI Connections (for those with a mental illness) meets 6 p.m. the 2nd Thursday at WYCG’s Cortez Center, 505 S. Cortez St., Prescott. Jim Frost, 928-830-7847.

Northern Arizona Spinal Cord Injury support group, 6 p.m., 1st Thursday Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation therapy gym, 3700 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-759-8800.

Ofrecemos grupos de apoyo en Español para mujeres con respeto a la violencia doméstica, si están interesados por favor de llamar a Carmen al 928-775-0669.

Ovarian Cancer Support Group meets noon to 2 p.m. 2nd Tuesday at the Community Pregnancy Center of Prescott, 1124 E. Gurley St. Bring your lunch and drink. Judy at 928-775-4125.

Parents Helping Parents: Al-Anon Family Group for Parents of Alcoholics/Addicts, meets 4:30 p.m. Fridays at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley, Prescott. 928-541-1739.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL), 6 p.m. Monday at Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Info: Patti, 928-778-0279.

PFLAG Support Group meets 6:30 p.m. 3rd Friday at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. pflagprescott@gmail.com.

Prescott Area Discussion Group for Grandfamilies meets 10 to 11:30 a.m. 2nd Thursday at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. 928-778-9122 or Pat, 928-778-5787.

Prescott Brain Injury Survivors for survivors, family and caregivers meets 5 to 7 p.m. last Thursday at the VA Building 155, 500 Highway 89N, Prescott. Sally, 928-776-7885, ext. 2.

Prescott Moms Club at 10 a.m. 3rd Tuesday Free Methodist Church on Willow Creek in Prescott. Brandi, 928-759-8151.

Prescott Parkinson Support Group for patients, caregivers and families meets at 10 a.m. 3rd Thursday at the First Lutheran Church, 231 W. Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott. Kay, 928-778-2242.

Prescott Tri-City Ostomy Support Group meets 5:30 p.m. 1st Tuesday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7501 E. Civic Circle. Emma, 928-533-2215; Marilyn, 928-636-1530. This group is an affiliate of the United Ostomy Association of America, Inc., www.ostomy.org, and additional information can be found on this website.

Prescott/Prescott Valley Multiple Sclerosis Support Group meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2nd Thursday at the Residence Inn, 3599 Lee Circle, Prescott, in the Lee Boardroom. Alan Smith at 928-710-1257 or Larry Suderman at 928-775-7334.

Prescott Valley Caregivers Support Group at 10 a.m. Tuesday. 928-445-5211 ext. 199.

Reversing Heart Disease Support Group meets the 2nd Monday of each month at the YRMC Wellness Center in Prescott. 3 to 4 pm. Call 928-771-5794 for information.

Sleep Apnea Support Group meets 5:30 p.m. the last Tuesday at the Prescott Valley Elks Lodge #330, 6245 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley. RSVP: 928-379-3252, email SMS.PatientServices@gmail.com.

Spinal Cord Injury Support Group meets 6 p.m. 3rd Thursday at New Horizons Independent Living Center, 8085 E. Manley Drive, Prescott Valley. This is a fragrance-free facility. 928-772-1266.

Spiritual Evolution Support Group, 6 to 8 p.m. 2nd Thursday at Prescott Center for Spiritual Living, 3577 Willow Creek. 928-515-2514; www.divineheartministries.org or info@divineheartministries.org.

Spouses of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Support Group meets 5 p.m. Monday at the Prescott Vet Center, 3180 Stillwater Drive, Suite A. Vicki Pippin, 928-778-3469, ext. 5546.

Stroke Support Groups for Stroke Survivors and Family of Stroke Survivors both meet from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. 1st and 3rd Friday at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. People Who Care, 928-445-2480.

Survivors of Incest Anonymous – for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Mark, 928-308-3955.

TM Checking, meditation group, meets 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., in the Bump Room. Sue Campbell, 928-771-9212.

Trauma Intervention Program for victims of crisis, meets 1st Thursday. Sue, 928-445-4655 or visit www.TIPofAZ.org.

Tri City Weight Loss Surgery support group 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley; Teri Hill 928-772-9039 or www.tricitywls.com.

Women’s Lymphedema Support Group meets the second Tuesday of each month at the YRMC Wellness Center in Prescott. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Call 928-771-5131 for information.

Women’s Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Peaceful Heart Healing Center, 3147 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley. 928-632-8124.

Women and Aging Support Group meets 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 141 S. McCormick, Suite 103, Prescott. RSVP: 928-445-0231.

Yavapai County Coalition of Care for the Aging meets 9:30 a.m. 3rd Thursday at Prescott Valley Samaritan Care Center, 3380 Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-541-0731.