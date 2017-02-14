Letter: Stand up for fairness, humanity

Editor:

The crisis in America gives us a great opportunity to move from symbolism to substance to “form a more perfect union, establish justice, and insure domestic tranquility.” We must challenge our great nation to live up to the historic principles outlined in the Preamble of our Constitution in that all people regardless of race, color, or creed would be included in “We the People.”

The tide of fear and anger threatens all of us. When people are oppressed, they eventually rise up to resist. Our lawmakers and policy makers must reject laws, dismantle policies, and end practices that serve only to relegate fairness and justice to the back of the bus. We must rebuild and reassemble a rigged political system designed to stymie and stifle the will of the people. We must not allow the outcome of elections to be based on gerrymandering, voter suppression, and dark money. We must remind our lawmakers that secrecy and lack of transparency sow discontent and distrust.

As we teach our children to stand up for pledges and anthems, let us also show them how to stand up for social justice, fairness, and humanity. We must individually examine our words and deeds to make sure we do not contribute toward the toxic environment of racism and inequality. We must end hateful rhetoric that creates an environment of violence. We must learn more about peace. We must learn more about justice. We must renew our commitment to compassion, understanding and love.

Let the healing begin!

James Kimes

Prescott Valley