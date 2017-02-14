Letter: Putin wins

EDITOR:
This is a dark and dangerous time for America.
Barack Obama, a fine, honorable and classy man who did so much for America, is no longer our president. Instead we hear the call to heal the wounds of a highly divisive election and unite behind the new president — Donald Trump.
I and many others cannot and will never accept as president a racist, misogynist, and self-confessed sexual predator who lied and bullied his way into the highest office in America with the help of Vladimir Putin and James Comey. Donald Trump will never be my president. The true winner of this election is Vladimir Putin.
Chris Jensen
Cottonwood
