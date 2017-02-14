Letter: Plenty to be unhappy about

EDITOR:

Why is your columnist Rick Jensen repeating the usual nonsense — that half the country is up in arms “just because Trump won the election”? When is this going to stop? We don’t care who won the election, although it was a bizarre election, especially with Russian “help,” and Trump is a bizarre President. What we care about is what the president is going to do, and is already doing, after the election.

A perfect example of why we are worried is The Great Wall. Trump promised to solve the immigration problem by immediately erecting an enormous, ugly, astronomically expensive wall along the US-Mexico land border (apparently immigrants don’t sneak in through our thousands of miles of seacoast or air space), which would be paid for in full by Mexico. Now that Mexico has surprised him by saying “no way,” and we have infuriated 50 percent of our North American allies, his brilliant idea of the day is to slap a 20 percent surcharge on all Mexican imports, which will be paid by you and me every time we buy fresh fruits and vegetables, inexpensive clothes and shoes for our kids, light bulbs and household items for our homes, etc.

If Mexico ever actually “repays” us for The Wall, do you suppose that we will be reimbursed for the extra 20 percent we have been forced to pay in the meantime? Not bloody likely!

Meanwhile, The Billionaire’s Club that now comprises the Trump Cabinet has no problem endorsing this and other schemes, no matter how expensive, dangerous, or poorly-planned, because they have no fear of going broke over the price of oranges — or anything else.

So if Rick can’t figure out why we are unhappy, perhaps he should open his eyes and look at what is going on in Washington DC.

Pam Gordon

Prescott