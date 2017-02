EDITOR:

The recent column “Post-Election Temper Tantrums” by Susan Stamper-Brown did nothing to elevate intelligent discourse regarding current events. I do not know where to begin in trying to unravel this negative rant. Ms. Stamper-Brown’s level of snark is usually evident, but her descent into body shaming peaceful Women’s March participants is a new low and unacceptable. Can we please be done with this “columnist” now?

Jan Bryan

Prescott