Letter: A Moslem’s view of the ban

EDITOR:

I am a naturalized United States citizen, born and raised in Moslem religion in Istanbul, Turkey.

The president’s executive order not to allow immigrants from the seven countries for 120 days and not before extensive vetting, is a correct preventative measure. In my opinion, Mr. Trump made two errors. He should have allowed green cardholders in and he should have added Egypt and Saudi Arabia, as well as Afghanistan and Pakistan.

A Moslem that lives by the true dictums of Islam should condemn what the terrorists are doing in the name of his or her religion. Analyzing the executive order and reaching an objective and unbiased decision, one should realize the necessity of it.

Yilma “Turk” Kangal

Prescott Valley