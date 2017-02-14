Column: Sometimes you just have to ‘moo’

Through my daily travels I often see the quirky side of things. And, I work to lighten the mood in my own, subtle way.

Once, while driving near Payson, I noticed roadside signs telling drivers to “Watch for Elk.” We did, but did not see any. The next sign declared that we should “Watch for Ice” — suggesting in my mind a creature we could spy along the way.

It became a funny, long-running joke for me.

Often while shopping with my wife and daughter, I’ll do the Monty Python “Silly Walks” in an effort to embarrass them. (Silly walks are those completely out-of-the-norm gaits that one treats as though they’re real or common, like a high step with a hop every other stride.)

It’s fun and elicits laughter from my family … though my actions more often than not horrify my wife and daughter. (Who knows, maybe someone they know will see me.)

Another example happened years ago at Safeway. Early one morning we stopped in to buy some bagels and cream cheese. Looking over the selections I declared in a loud voice, “Look hon, they got juh-lop-in-o bagels!”

I love jalapeño bagels and we almost had to leave, we were laughing so hard.

I say this, not only because most people see me as a person who is too serious (they don’t know the real me), and also because people often amuse me. Occasionally they’ll play along, or laugh with (at) me.

Other times they surprise me, such as the time we were leaving a concert. We thoroughly enjoyed the evening of music, despite the rain, and the place had only one exit.

Needless to say, 2,500 people don’t fit quickly or easily through one gate. And, while we inched our way out, I felt as though we were cattle being herded along.

So, I let out a low “moo.”

What surprised me was the woman to my left who turned and said, “Exactly!”

I did it again and a guy to my right said, “I know what you mean.”

Reflecting on it later, I realized they either understood the bovine language I was speaking … or they just saw the sarcasm.

I’d like to believe the former – instead of the latter.

PARTING SHOT – I read this column to my wife asking her if it bothered her, me telling everyone how strange I can be. Her reply: “I tell people all the time how strange you are.”

Thanks, hon. Happy Valentine’s Day.