10 things about Arizona Statehood Day (Feb. 14, 1912)

1. Arizona turns 105 years-old this year

2. It took Arizona 56 years to gain statehood

3. Congress wanted to combine Arizona and New Mexico and admit it as one state, but people living in the territory of Arizona voted against it 16,265 to 3,141

4. Arizona officially became a state on Feb. 14, 1912

5. Which also happens to be Valentine's Day

6. And Oregon's birthday

7. President William Howard Taft signed Arizona into statehood

8. Arizona's first governor, George W. P. Hunt was present for the signing in Washington D.C.

9. Arizona only had 200,000 residents at the time of statehood

10. Arizona was the 48th territory to become a state, making it one of the youngest states in our country's history

"One-hundred-and-five years later, Arizona is stronger than ever. There’s so much to celebrate on Arizona Statehood Day. Trailblazers leading the nation, we’ve had more women governors than any other state in the U.S. We continue to welcome outsiders and embrace people of all backgrounds and experiences. We offer boundless opportunities to those we need it most. Our future is bright, and I can’t wait see what the next few years holds for our state.” - Gov. Doug Ducey

Source: azgovernor.gov