Rodeo lights, wiring undergoing fix

Age may be a virtue when it comes to rodeos, but electrical systems? Not so much.

While Prescott’s annual July 4 rodeo is proudly touted as the oldest in the world, city and rodeo officials agreed recently that a similar maturity is not an advantage when it comes to the wiring that illuminates the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

Workers are currently ripping out the snarled wires that have for decades powered the lights, cooling systems and kitchens in the grandstands of the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

At the same time, a separate project also is underway to replace the antiquated arena lights.

In all, the city is putting nearly $1.5 million into the improvements -- $266,142 for the arena lighting, and $1,224,346 for the grandstands electrical overhaul.

The lighting contract with J. Banicki Construction, Inc. got Prescott City Council approval in December 2016, and the electrical contract with Fann Environmental, LLC was approved in January 2017.

Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo General Manager J.C. Trujillo said work got started on both projects on Monday, Feb. 6. Throughout this first week, he said, workers have been doing demolition work – tearing out the old wires, transformers, and evaporative coolers.

In addition, trenches are being dug for the wiring for the new arena lighting, which will be located on four poles at opposite ends of the arena.

“For years, we’ve had old lighting,” Trujillo said Thursday, Feb. 9, as he looked out over the arena from his office in the nearby Mackin Building. “We’ve been on a thin wire.”

Likewise, he said the wiring in the grandstand has become antiquated. City officials have estimated the age of some of the wiring at close to 70 years.

Warren Kuhles, a subcontractor who was taking down old wires and conduits for recycling this week, said he had found old wires that appeared to have been abandoned for more than 20 years.

“Some were hot and some weren’t,” Trujillo said of the wires that are being removed.

Although the arena lights have been adequate to illuminate the nighttime rodeo events, Trujillo said the new energy-efficient lights “will really light things up.”

As a part of the arena-lighting project, the existing light poles will be shortened to be used for parking-lot lights, he said, noting that the rodeo previously had to use portable lights for the parking areas.

Along with the electrical work in the grandstand, the project also includes a number of other renovations. The bid document lists: “upgrading of existing electrical systems, demolition of various structures and objects, improvement to the vending areas, lead-based paint encapsulation, painting, foam coating on the grandstands roof, utility improvements, cooling systems, and various other improvements …”

Trujillo says that while the project will preserve the grandstand’s historic “patina,” it will update some of the crucial working components of the grounds.

“We’ve been lucky enough that we haven’t had any major things happen during the rodeo,” Trujillo said, although the aging wiring was always a concern for rodeo organizers.

Indeed, safety was the major point cited by council members in the approval of the projects. Both contracts passed by 6-1 votes. Councilwoman Jean Wilcox voted against the motions, suggesting that the city postpone the improvements for one year while it deals with its public-safety pension system (PSPRS) shortfall.

Other council members maintained, however, that the safety aspect added urgency to the projects. City Budget and Finance Director Mark Woodfill pointed out that the electrical and lighting projects were both budgeted to come out of the city’s capital reserve fund.

Trujillo said the arena-lighting project should be complete by March, and the electrical work should be complete by May – prior to the start of the 2017 rodeo activities.

“We’ve very excited about it,” Trujillo said of the two ongoing projects. “It really makes me feel good that the City of Prescott knows the value of the rodeo.”