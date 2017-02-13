Proposed tuition, fees on Yavapai College board agenda

Among the items on the Yavapai College District Governing Board’s agenda Tuesday, Feb. 14, is consideration of proposed tuition and fees for 2017-18.

The board will hold its regular monthly board meeting Tuesday, from 1 to 5 p.m., in the Prescott Campus Rock House, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. The meeting comes one day after the board’s annual retreat, Feb. 13, at the Prescott Resort.

Tuesday’s meeting agenda will also include: consideration of the intergovernmental agreement between the college and the Town of Prescott Valley related to fees associated with construction at the Prescott Valley Center; discussion of board outreach; the Board’s retreat, and other items.

Yavapai College President Dr. Penny Wills will report on her Spring 2017 community newsletter; the candidate search for the Vice President for Community Relations; Verde Valley Executive Dean’s Advisory Committee; among other items.

Vice President for Instruction and Student Development Dr. Ron Liss will present updates on recent Faculty Senate and Student Leadership Council activities, the latest enrollment news for Spring 2017, and related information.

The full agenda will be posted prior to the meeting at http://www.yc.edu/v5content/district-governing-board/minutes.htm.

Yavapai Broadcasting records regular board meetings for broadcast. The schedule is available on the Access 13 website at: http://access13.org/programming/113-yavapai-college-district-governing-board-meeting.

The district board, which is composed of elected Yavapai County residents from five districts in the county, is responsible for governing on behalf of and is accountable to Yavapai County taxpayers and residents.