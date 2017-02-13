Prescott Valley Public Library celebrates Poetry Week

Stop by the Prescott Valley Public Library during the week of Feb. 13-18, and check out all of the poetry activities that the library will be hosting!

This includes a Poet Tree on the first floor where patrons are encouraged to add poetry on pre-cut leaves, as well as a Blackout Poetry activity.

Last but not least, there will be a poetry reading event where anyone can read their own poetry or read from a book of poems. The reading will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the library’s Glassford Hill Room.

The Prescott Valley Public Library is located at 7401 E. Civic Circle. All of these activities are free; registration not required.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.