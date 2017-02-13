Prescott protesters target Gosar, McCain over DeVos appointment

PRESCOTT — A group of more than 100 local members of the Yavapai County Democratic Party, progressives, Sierra Club members, Veterans for Peace and others joined to demonstrate for the second Tuesday in two weeks in front of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and U.S. Sen. John McCain’s offices.

Some of the sign-carrying attendees said they were there because they were upset over the appointment of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, a post for which the Senate confirmed her that morning, in spite of a poor performance at her confirmation hearing and a lack of experience or knowledge about public education.

One man played a guitar as he walked. Three Prescott police officers were on hand to ask the crowd to keep moving so the sidewalk wasn’t blocked. So many people showed up that the group moved to the Courthouse Square to continue their march, which lasted from 1 to 2 p.m.

Marion Pack, a member of the Good Governance Committee and one of the organizers, said a passerby complained that a banner welcoming immigrants and refugees to Prescott was offensive. “I explained that Prescott calls itself ‘Everybody’s Hometown,’ so that means everybody,” Pack said. “He couldn’t argue with that.”

The peaceful protesters sang, chanted and cheered as drivers passing by honked their car horns to show approval. The protests are expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Recently U.S. Senator John McCain announced that he was closing his Prescott office, which is adjacent to Rep. Gosar’s office, in favor of a “mobile” office.

Toni Denis, chair of the Yavapai County Democratic Party, said the timing was ironic, considering that Arizona senators McCain and Jeff Flake have both supported President Trump’s cabinet appointment of DeVos. Also, their offices were practically unreachable by phone because of the high volume of calls, causing voicemail to be full for several weeks.

“It seems Senator McCain has decided to leave Prescott to avoid controversy,” Denis said. “The senators are getting a lot of heat because they are supporting a president who has made a series of poor decisions and clearly doesn’t respect limits to his Constitutional powers, as seen in the Muslim ban. It’s disappointing that a leading, respected senator like John McCain, who once called himself a maverick, is not standing up to the president.”