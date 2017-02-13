No. 10 Washington holds off ASU women

SEATTLE — For a rare moment in her college career, Kelsey Plum failed to find a rhythm shooting from behind the 3-point line. So the national scoring leader found a different way for Washington stay near the top in the Pac-12 Conference race.

Plum had 29 points without hitting a 3-pointer, Chantel Osahor added 18 points and 18 rebounds, and No. 10 Washington beat No. 23 Arizona State 70-57 on Sunday night.

“I thought I had some decent looks. Usually you don’t get that decent of a look from the 3-point line against Arizona State,” Plum said. “I don’t know if I was surprised or I rushed it a bit. I don’t remember the last time I didn’t hit a 3 in a game.”

Plum got Washington (24-3, 12-2 Pac-12) going with a big first quarter then let Osahor command the interior as the Huskies won their fourth straight since losing at home to Stanford.

U of A ends skid

LaBrittney Jones scored 22 points and grabbed a career-tying 15 rebounds, Malena Washington added 21 points and Arizona beat Washington State 70-62 on Sunday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

A 7-0 run capped by a Pinelopi Pavlopoulou 3-pointer got WSU (10-15, 5-9 Pac-12) within a point, 58-57, of the Wildcats (12-13, 3-11) who responded with a 10-0 run, the final eight points coming from Jones, to lead 68-59 with 26 seconds left.

WSU got off to a 10-0 start and led by as many as 15 in the first quarter. Arizona cut the lead to five by halftime and took the lead for good with a 7-3 run at the end of the third period.