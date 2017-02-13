NAZ Suns' X-Man excels from long distance

Northern Arizona Suns starting shooting guard Xavier Silas got his uncommon first name from his mother.

Xavier (pronounced X-zavier) said his mom liked that one of her female friends had given her son the moniker years ago.

Now nicknamed the X-Man, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Silas’ x-factor is his talent for spreading the floor as a 3-point shooting threat.

As of last Thursday afternoon, Silas averaged 11.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 22 games. He converted 51-of-137 3-pointers for a 37.2 percent clip.

“He’s a spacer; he’s a shooter,” NAZ starting forward Eli Millsap said. “He’s a man you can’t leave, so it opens up that side of the court for drives. And also, on the other side of the court, when we need a shooter.”

Silas, who has had a short stint in the NBA, is the closest with NAZ forward Derek Cooke Jr. They were roommates last season on the former Bakersfield Jam, and both currently live in Washington, D.C.

“X-Silas is a great athlete for our team; he’s one of the purest shooters I’ve been around,” Cooke Jr. said. “I enjoy having him. When I get a rebound, I’m looking for him for an open shot.”

NAZ starting point guard Askia Booker said Silas also “knows how to communicate.”

“That’s big on this floor. If you can’t communicate, you can’t play this game. Period,” Booker said.

Family matters

During the first month of the NBA D-League’s 2016-17 season, however, Silas was more concerned with his baby son’s health than perfecting his jumper.

The 29-year-old Silas of Austin, Texas, missed the first seven games of the campaign to be with his wife and their first child, whom she delivered prematurely.

“My son was born a month early, and so we [my wife and I] didn’t know how long he was supposed to be in the NICU [Neonatal Intensive Care Unit] or going to be in the NICU,” Silas said two weeks ago. “We kind of knew that we were having complications in the summer, so I contacted the team and let them know what was going on.”

One of four returning players from the Phoenix Suns’ former D-League team, the Jam, Silas said it was a “blessing” NAZ reserved a roster spot for him while on leave.

“They just said, ‘Take as much time as you need,’ ” Silas said.

It took about a month before the Silas’s could travel with their infant boy, who has gained weight in recent weeks and is faring much better. Silas said his son was born in the first percentile. That means out of 100 babies his age, “he was the smallest.”

“Now he’s above the 80th percentile,” Silas said. “He’s doing great now. We really still don’t know what it was that caused it [prematurity].”

Cooke Jr. said Silas is a “great guy, a family man and an experienced guy” off the court.

“He’s seen the world a little bit, so it’s good to talk with him about life and what it’s like being a married man, because I’m single,” Cooke Jr. said. “He’s my roommate on the road, so we have a lot of deep talks about basketball, life, everything.”

Booker, who’s also single, respects Silas for his ability to juggle life and the game.

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a child, so I can only imagine how tough it is to be a father and to dedicate your life to this team,” Booker said. “From the outside looking in, he’s doing a great job. When he gets here, it’s all business.”

UPS AND DOWNS

A product of Northern Illinois University, Silas said his time away this season didn’t affect his performance. During the 2015-16 campaign, he didn’t join the Jam until mid-season.

“I was able to have a successful rest of the season,” Silas said.

The Suns had won two straight games heading into this past Thursday, improving their record to 14-15. They are now 14-17 after a pair of losses on the East Coast Feb. 9 and 11. NAZ had struggled mightily of late, losing five in a row until a win over the Santa Cruz Warriors Feb. 4.

“It’s growing pains, and we’re really young for this league,” Silas said.

Silas and Millsap, 29, are the oldest players on NAZ’s roster. Most of the others on the 10-man unit are in their early- to mid-20s.

“It is a developmental league, but there are a lot of vets on other teams – and a lot of people who have done a lot at the pro level already,” Silas said. “Especially now. Eli and I are the only ones who aren’t ‘sophomores,’ it seems like. That’s rare in the D-League.”

Despite the Suns’ up-and-down season to this point, Silas said he likes that they’ve been competitive in their losses. Last Wednesday’s 117-92 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars was an exception.

“It’s the little things, paying attention to detail, and that just comes with experience,” Silas said. “But they’re gettin’ it this year, which is a good thing. If we do that [learn from our mistakes], we’ll start to win games and get back on a roll again.”

