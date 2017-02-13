Letter: Wrong target

EDITOR:

Hillary Clinton had the wrong target for her election. It wasn’t Trump and his impossible promises. The Democratic Party (at the national and Congressional election level) should have told the voters about the “do nothing” GOP Congress that spent eight years making sure that nothing positive happened for middle class families.

They stopped stimulus to our economy. Republicans also froze federal and state revenue legislation to make sure that the wealthy and corporations didn’t have to pay their fair share of taxes. In 2013 they even shut down the government and threatened to do it again last year. They voted 86 times to eliminate 20 million Americans from health care. Yet they spent their lavish staff pay checks.

It wasn’t 40 years of immigration or globalization that hurt the middle class and blue collar Americans. It was anti-stimulus economics by the GOP at the congressional and state levels plus the Reagan, Bush I and Bush II recessions that killed tens of millions of jobs. Remember that next election.

Would a new direction in the 2016 presidential and congressional tactics have made a difference?

Truman was nine points behind in the 1948 election when he realized that he wasn’t running against Dewey, he ran again the “do nothing” Congress which had slid back to Hoover recession spending after the war. Voters finally realized who caused the post-war slowdown and Truman won the election along with a strong Democratic Congress. They turned a strong economy over to Eisenhower.

Quentin David

Prescott