Letter: Parallel universe

EDITOR:

Sometimes I think I have awakened in a parallel universe.

I read today in the Daily Courier that our city leaders have numerous tax increase proposals that they claim will fix the PSPRS pension shortfall (which seems to be increasing each time I read about it), while the world news reports Donald Trump has frozen the salaries of all federal workers (my daughter included).

First and foremost, I believe our police and fire folks are worth every penny, but let’s get real, this is an unsustainable proposition for the city. This tax increase will just kick the can down the road for others to deal with. Only the state legislature can fix this problem. Increasing city taxes and fees will take the sense of urgency from them. If our city leaders are unable or unwilling to lobby state legislators, hire some professionals who will.

Don Bianco

Prescott