Letter: First Things First

EDITOR:

In regards to Noel Campbell’s Tax/Fee Proposals to increase ADOT funding for streets and highways in the Sunday, Jan. 15, Daily Courier.

I would be happy to support more taxes if and when the legislature implements the following:

Fiscally responsible highway/street improvements.

In Yavapai County, was it really necessary to realign Willow Creek Road, north of Pioneer Parkway at a cost of over $6 million to accommodate future private development? Is it really necessary to plan a traffic circle in front of the Phippen Museum to accommodate a developer at a minimum cost to the developer? Was it really necessary to resurface Pioneer Parkway when Rosser Street is badly in need of repair? Was it really necessary to replace all the traffic (stop) signs county wide?

These examples are not unique to Yavapai County, similar wasteful spending exists statewide. There is an argument about jurisdictional accountability between federal, state, county and local entities with streets and highways responsibility, but the funding all comes from the same tax payers.

Finally, the legislature should look at the waste and inefficiency of ADOT, the MVD, and even the vehicle fleets across all state agencies. For example, do we really need to spend more than $300 per vehicle for decals on Highway Patrol vehicles?

The $30 tax proposed on insurance premiums might be reasonable if the state would revise the system to insure drivers, not vehicles.

It is easy to increase taxes and fees, but the legislature has a primary responsibility to make state agencies more accountable for the funds they currently spend first.

Matt Bornyasz

Prescott