February's little-known holidays bring more reasons to celebrate

Every day is National Day.

So you missed National Baked Alaska Day on Feb. 1. And maybe National Day the Music Died Day on the third. Perhaps you can make amends with a belated greeting card for missing National Thank a Mail Carrier Day that happened Feb. 4.

Today, Feb. 13, is a day that occurs every year on the second Monday in February – National Clean Out Your Computer Day – first celebrated in 2000.

So if your computer has been running more slowly than usual, or if you waste too much time trying to find documents and folders, it may be time to take a few minutes and organize your folders, delete those junk files and programs not being used, and get rid of duplicate files.

Heather Eddolls, co-owner of The PC Works, which has served the Prescott area for 15 years, has never heard of National Clean Out Your Computer Day. Her customers usually come in on an as-needed basis, so the day may be a wash out for uninformed customers.

“It’s not something you think about much,” she said. “But I’d take a bump in business, for sure.”

Have no one with whom to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Buy yourself a box of candy anyway because Feb. 14 is National Cream-filled Chocolates Day. It’s also National Organ Donor Day and National Ferris Wheel Day.

If you forget to bring flowers home tomorrow, Feb. 14, and your relationship suffers the consequence, you can celebrate National Singles Awareness Day on Feb. 15. Pick up some half-priced chocolate and share with your other single friends.

Make the world a better place right in your own neighborhood, your office or school by doing something kind for a disgruntled coworker or – dare we say it – a spouse. Feb. 16 is National Do a Grouch a Favor Day.

However, if you are on the receiving end of an anonymous bouquet of flowers or bag of favorite candy, cheer up and put a smile on your face. It’s only for a day!

Later this month, you might schedule a book club meeting on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day.

Take your dog to the groomer on Feb. 20, National Love Your Pet Day.

On Feb. 23, you may lift a cup to your favorite person or event on National Toast Day. Or grill yourself a sandwich.

Or maybe drink a toast to your toast.

It’s all in good fun. To find out more about these national celebratory days, visit www.nationaldaycalendar.com.