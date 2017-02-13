Free Monday workshops on Common Sense Parenting

Want to learn how to increase your child’s good behaviors? Help children learn to do what’s right, or how to calm themselves?

Arizona’s Children Association offers — for free — six sessions on Common Sense Parenting on Mondays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., beginning Feb. 13 and running through March 20. Registration is required as space is limited. Free child care is provided, along with free materials and gifts for attending.

Each workshop teaches practical and effective ways to parent. Weekly topics include: how I grow and learn, catch me being good, teach me what to do, help me do what’s right, help me calm down, and putting it all together.

To register, call Salli Maxwell, 928-443-1991, ext. 2040, or email smaxwell@arizonaschildren.org.

The workshops take place at Arizona’s Children Association, 440 N. Washington Ave., Prescott.