Column: Is Tiger Woods embarrassing himself?

Sports fans see it every day. Their heroes age, skills diminish, and sometimes, they don’t go quietly into the night. Finishing on top is a rare gift so few are able to enjoy. Most go out kicking and screaming, or are silenced by lack of opportunity.

Tiger Woods has entered into this realm. The question becomes: Is he embarrassing himself, or the game, by continuing to act like he can still play?

My answer: Of course not!

After missing the cut at Torrey Pines, he lasted only one round at Dubai before withdrawing, shooting a 77 despite walking gingerly on putting greens and climbing out of bunkers. He withdrew the next day citing back spasms.

This happened after spending 16 months away from the game after a third back surgery. On top of that, Woods announced Friday he would miss the next two tournaments.

Remember when Michael Jordan played for the Washington Wizards? He could barely get up and down the floor. His mastery of the game was long gone.

Although “His Airness” managed to score 20 points per game during his last season 15 years ago, Jordan’s shooting percentages and scoring average were far below that of his career numbers. He had become a shell of his former greatness. He hung on too long.

So too, has Woods.

But does any of that make Jordan, or Woods for that matter, any less great? Of course not!

Perhaps we should be grateful a once-in-a-generation player hangs on too long. It sells tickets, right? They become the biggest story, no matter where they are, or how bad they play. But it gives us another chance to see if they can do something great before walking away for good.

To you and I, going through that would be embarrassing, right? For men like Woods and Jordan, however, this is all they know.

We’ve all seen the video of Woods putting at the age of 2 on The Mike Douglas Show. He turned pro at age 20, and won the 1997 Masters by 12 strokes, a feat no one had ever accomplished.

Now at 41, with three back surgeries and a nasty divorce that sidetracked his career behind him, what does Woods have left in the tank?

The last of his 14 majors came in the 2008 U.S. Open. The last of his 79 PGA Tour victories came in August 2013 at the Bridgestone Invitational. Because he’s been out of golf for so long, Woods is ranked No. 674 in the world.

So who’s he doing this for? What is he trying to prove?

The answer: Himself…and everything.

This is a man who wanted to be a Navy SEAL, and Woods has always viewed himself as more of an athlete than a golfer. A few bumps and bruises aren’t something he’ll quit over.

As a sports writer, I’ve always tried to keep one thing in mind when covering special athletes, or watching their greatness from a distance: Enjoy it while it lasts, because the greats are almost never truly appreciated until they are long gone.

