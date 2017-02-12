Prescott tourism efforts changing to increase performance, save money

The way the city attracts the visitors who browse local shops, attend downtown events, and stay in area hotels is undergoing some changes.

Prescott City Manager Michael Lamar reported this past week that he is reorganizing the city’s tourism department “with a goal of increasing performance in the months and years to come.”

Among the changes will be the elimination, effective July 1, 2017, of the city’s tourism director position – a job that has been held by Don Prince since 2010.

As a part of the transition, the duties of the director job will be split among several other city employees and consultants, Lamar said.

For instance, new Community Outreach Manager John Heiney, who came on board at the city in January, will help with Prescott’s promotion, Lamar said, pointing out that Heiney worked extensively with tourism in his previous job with the City of Birmingham, Michigan.

Also expected to pitch in with tourism-promotion duties are: Parks and Recreation Director Joe Baynes; Tourism Sales Manager Tim McAlphin; and Heather Hermen of Front Burner Media, a consultant who currently handles social media for the city.

Along with saving the city money, the reorganization is expected to improve the marketing of the community.

“The idea was to change the model,” Lamar said. “Tourism is vital to the economy of Prescott, and we want to be sure we have the most effective model for success.”

The details of the changes are still being developed, Lamar said, adding, “We are working with stakeholder groups to identify the best ways the city can continue to improve in tourism marketing, events, and activities.”

Heiney said he plans to meet in coming weeks with a number of those stakeholder groups, such as the city’s Tourism Advisory Committee, and Prescott Area Hospitality Association (PAHA), to come up with areas where gaps might exist.

Margo Christensen, vice president of marketing and public relations for Ponderosa Hotel Management Services and a founding member of the city’s Tourism Advisory Committee, said she is “feeling very optimistic” about the reorganization. “I think it’s all going to work out,” she said.

Still, Christensen said, “Transition is hard, and we have a lot of work to do.”

Noting that the city’s multi-million-dollar shortfall in the public-safety pension system (PSPRS) is casting a “dark cloud” over finances, Christensen said the city’s tourism program will need to work “faster, harder, and more efficiently.”

One gap that Christensen sees in the city’s current program is the attraction of more groups – especially during mid-week.

“We’re so busy most of the time on the weekends, but we’re always looking for more groups and meetings from Sunday through Thursday,” Christensen said.

Baynes said his department is hoping to fill some of those gaps by planning recreational events that fall in “shoulder” months, as well as in the middle of the week.

“We’re definitely looking at October,” Baynes said. “We’re starting to see occupancy drop by then, but we typically still have nice weather.” He said the possibility exists for another mountain-biking event in the fall.

For mid-week events, Baynes is eyeing pickleball events, which he said often attract older participants, who would be able to attend events in the middle of the week.

Prince, who came on board soon after the city’s 2009 creation of the tourism department, pointed out Friday afternoon that he is proud of the successes the department has had during his nearly seven years on the job.

“Bed tax revenue has more than doubled since I took this position, and all other lodging metrics have improved significantly as well, including mid-week and off-season hotel occupancy which has been our focus,” he said.

He added that tourism is “a very important part of our economy, with an estimated $340 million economic impact generating $46 million in tax revenue to support essential services in Prescott and the surrounding area.”

Despite the accomplishments, Prince says his department has “struggled with very limited resources,” and has been significantly outspent and out-staffed by local competitors such as Flagstaff and Sedona. “Yet we have been able to compete effectively despite the inequity of resources,” he said.

While acknowledging that the new city administration is dealing with budget challenges and is “looking to save money wherever possible by cutting staff and reorganizing departments,” Prince stressed: “Tourism is an extremely important source of revenue to this community, and I hope the City Council and City Manager recognize this fact and don’t cut our tourism promotion budget to the point where we start losing market share and revenue to other Arizona communities who do realize the importance of properly funding and staffing their tourism efforts.”

As the city works to deal with its pension shortfall, Lamar has also eliminated several other director positions, including economic initiatives, the deputy city manager position, and the field and facilities director position.

He said he hopes to contract out economic development duties in two separate contracts – one for business attraction and retention, and one for marketing.