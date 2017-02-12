Obituary: Mrs. Debbie Lynn (Williams) Maddon

Debbie Lynn (Williams) Maddon, 57, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away at her home on Dec. 12, 2016, after a long and bravely fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born Aug. 11, 1959, in Durango, Colorado, attending grade schools in Ignacio and then on to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Debbie graduated from high school in Prescott, Arizona, in 1977. She was active in the high school choir and sang in the Arizona State Choir in 1976. On Dec. 2, 2000, Debbie married Ron Maddon. She was very outgoing. Debbie loved her job at the Comal County Senior Center in New Braunfels, Texas, she was always happiest interacting with the older generation.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Ron Maddon of San Marcos, Texas; her daughter, Amber Everett of Durango, Colorado; her mother, Sharon (Mayfield) Cook, also of Durango; and Mr. Maddon’s children, whom she considered her own: Marissa Maddon of Austin, Texas; Jacob Maddon of New Braunfels, Texas; Heather Carlson and family of Washington; and Matthew Maddon, also of Washington.

A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hood Mortuary Chapel, 1261 East Third Avenue, Durango, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to: Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 1890 Amarillo, TX 79174.

