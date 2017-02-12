Obituary: Mary Louise Arrendondo Alvarado (Mary Lou)

Mary Louise Arrendondo Alvarado (Mary Lou), died on Feb. 8, 2017. Mary Lou was born Aug. 19, 1935, in Prescott, Arizona.

Mary Lou finished her ninth grade education at the age of 14. She married and raised five children. Mary Lou divorced when her children were very young. She raised her children by working at F.W. Woolworth and then went to work for 10 years at El Charro, before opening her own restaurant (Maria Louisa’s Mexican Food) for 25 years.

All Mary Lou’s children live in Prescott, Teresa Hemerka, Margaret (Vincent) Gallegos, Richard J. Alvarado, Louise (David) Witty, Armando (Vicki) Alvarado. Mary Lou has 14 grand-children; and 24 great-grandchildren.

After her children were grown Mary Lou went back to school and received her G.E.D. and then attended two years at Yavapai College.

Mary Lou went to work for Samaritan Tower as a receptionist for five years, then worked in the office for Manpower before retiring from N.A.C.O.G.



She moved to Wilhoit, Arizona, in 1999 with a companion of 27 years. She enjoyed growing African Violets as her hobby.

There will be a visitation at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a rosary and eulogy. Funeral Services to be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at 1 p.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. Prescott, Arizona, with refreshments to follow.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Class of 1954 Scholarship Fund, Prescott High School, Prescott, Arizona.

Hampton Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.