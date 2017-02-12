Obituary: John K. Sowers

John K. Sowers, 70, passed away Jan. 16, 2017, at the Prescott VA Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.

John is survived by one sister, Nancy; one brother, Chuck; and two children.

John was a veteran of the Army, where he earned several air medals, and other meritorious medals for his efforts in the Vietnam War. John was honorably discharged from the Army in 1969 and began work for the Small Business Administration in New Mexico; he eventually moved to Arizona and began working as an accountant with his mother in a small accounting business in Prescott, Arizona.

Memorial and Internment will be at the Prescott National Cemetery on Feb. 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. An Honor Guard will be present.

Information provided by survivors.