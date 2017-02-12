Obituary: Barbara Ann Hofer (nee Haddick)

Barbara Ann Hofer, 77, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 3, 2017, after a short battle with cancer.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Philip and Louise Haddick; her brother, Robert Haddick; and her loving husband of 50 years, Dr. DeWayne Hofer.

Barbara is fondly remembered by her devoted sons, Barry (Anne) of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and Scott of Kansas City, Missouri; adoring grandsons, Andrew, Thomas and Mark of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; sister, Lois Treacy of Carefree, Arizona; in-laws, Joan and Tom Nielsen, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Darleen and Cal Schwandt of Clive, Iowa; seven nieces and nephews; dear friend Claxton Lovin of Prescott, Arizona; and many other friends and family.

Barbara was born in Oak Park, Illinois, in 1939. She graduated from Proviso High School (1957) and Drake University with a B.A. in Biology (1961). She worked as a Medical Technologist after graduation and met her future husband, DeWayne, working at Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Barbara was proud of her Chicago roots and had many stories to tell of her childhood growing up in the big city.

Her biggest joy was being with her family and friends. She was passionate about supporting her sons and grandsons in their adventures. She attended many sporting events throughout the years cheering on the Hofer boys.

Barbara’s positive, can-do attitude was contagious, and she kept in touch with a wide circle of friends across the U.S. and as far away as Sweden. She made it a priority to see her friends regularly through technology, travel and by entertaining in her home with fabulous meals.

Barbara was a constant learner and regularly took continuing education classes to enhance her knowledge. Through her extensive travels she was fortunate to see much of the world. Barbara embraced nature and enjoyed hiking to explore God’s beautiful creations. She loved her home’s view and the “four seasons” of Prescott, Arizona. She had a great passion for dogs, especially her miniature poodle, Daisy, who was often at her side shopping, dining and walking in downtown Prescott.



A memorial service of remembrance will be held at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 West Gurley Street, Prescott, Arizona, on Saturday, March 18, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Patti Blackwood officiating. A lunch reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (online at: donate3.cancer.org); or the Yavapai Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott, AZ 86301, www.yavapaihumane.org.

Information provided by survivors.