Need2Know: Blimpie Sub Shop closes

Village in the Boulders development

The early construction stages of a commercial development has begun next to Natural Grocers along Willow Creek Road in Prescott.

The building will have space for three tenants, said Ted Wadlow, job superintendent for Prescor Builders, the general contractor hired to manage the project.

Wadlow believes one of the tenants will be a hair salon franchise while the other two spaces have yet to be filled.

Blimpie Sub Shop closes

Gone are the days of the beef turkey cheddar Panini and the Chicken Caesar wrap at Blimpie Sub Shop in Prescott.

The chain restaurant located in the Depot Marketplace, 100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott recently closed.

Owner Frank Assadi had been a Blimpie franchise owner for more than 20 years before making the decision to completely get out of the business with the closure of his Prescott location.

ABRiO Care awarded

ABRiO Care recently received the 2017 Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse.

The Employer of Choice Award is granted to the top-ranking home care providers in a given region, and is based on caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care, according to a news release.

The feedback gathered from caregivers indicated that ABRiO Care excelled in the following categories: Training received, clear expectations, respected and supported by supervisor, and overall job satisfaction.

The company’s Prescott Valley office has about 30 professional caregivers who go out into the homes of 41 seniors and people with developmental disabilities.



