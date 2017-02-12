More women leading police departments, including in Prescott

PRESCOTT – When Debora Black was growing up, it never occurred to her that a woman could be a police chief.

“I couldn’t imagine that this would be possible until I was well into college,” she said.

Black was the first female police chief when she took over the Glendale Police Department in 2012, and is the first female chief of the Prescott Police Department, a role she moved into last July.

The Chief of Police in Phoenix is a woman, as is the chief in Tempe; the Camp Verde Marshal is a woman, and so is the Gila River Indian Community Police Chief.

Female police officers tend to use wits over brawn to deescalate potentially violent situations, experts say, and as departments shift their focus to nonviolent techniques, it’s natural they would seek more women as leaders.

“A lot of police chiefs say women had a profound impact on the culture of policing,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington-based think tank. “They bring their own set of skills to a traditionally male-dominated culture, and that is very helpful.”

But the number of women leading police departments pales in comparison to their male counterparts. Of the nation’s 50 largest police departments, only five are led by women. A 2013 survey conducted by the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives found only 169 women leading the more than 1,500 police departments, sheriff’s offices and other law enforcement agencies across the U.S. that responded.

“It’s very pleasant to see some of these female chiefs across the country,” said Dawn Layman, the group’s president and a major in the Lenexa (Kansas) Police Department. Still, she says, there’s much work to do.

“There are still a lot of agencies that you see there are no females in even supervisory or command-level positions,” Layman said.

But as major cities continue to promote women to their top cop posts, Layman believes others will follow suit.

“I think females just bring something different to the table,” she said. “The goal is to diversify the table. We don’t want a cookie-cutter. We learn more, we bring more to the table when it is diverse.”

Black doesn’t agree that men and women necessarily lead police agencies differently.

“I define myself as a servant-leader,” she said, adding that the attitude is not gender-specific. “I think that’s what leads to success in an organization.”

Decades ago, female officers faced a much different atmosphere — there were public protests over them, men refused to ride with them, and many were forced to file lawsuits to ascend the ranks.

When she got into law enforcement in the 1980s, Black said, that basic groundwork had already been laid, so she had to prove she could be a good cop, not a good female cop.

“People who you’re working with, when you’re in the job of policing, they need to know that you can handle yourself, that physically, and your decision-making, your good judgment, and all of that, are intact, because we rely on each other. Our lives depend on each other.”

She said that is true for both men and women, but allows that “there might be more of a presumption that a man was going to be capable of handling the challenges of the job.”

While the protests have long subsided and the culture has changed within police departments, women still represent only a fraction of the country’s police officers.

“If you go back, policing for a long time was predominantly male and predominantly white,” Wexler said. “Over the years, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in diversity and a tremendous increase of women officers.”

He added research shows female officers tend to use communication to help diffuse potentially volatile situations, a technique many police departments are now shifting their focus toward.

“For women officers, this tends to come to them naturally,” Wexler said. “I think departments who have had a lot of experience hiring women recognize how invaluable they are in diffusing contentious situations.”

Black said she enjoys talking to girls about policing and her role as a female police chief.

“When I have the opportunity to speak to young women, and show them that not only is this possible, that this is a great opportunity for a career in a very noble profession, I love to take it,” she said.

Another receptive audience for that discussion, Black said, is made up of the women who came before her as police officers.

“They are so pleased to see, in their lifetime, that we are making progress, that their work for gender equality was not for nothing.”