Calendar of Events: Feb. 12 - 19

Ongoing

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St. The lure and lore of train travel to Prescott was a long-sought dream realized in 1882. This new exhibit chronicles the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. Featured highlight is a 20-ft-by-12-ft HO-scale model train depiction of early Prescott. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m., 938-445-3122.

The World of Miniature Art exhibit, through March 25, at Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St. Artists who enjoy capturing close-up images on the large canvas are brought together with those who focus their attention on the tiny things around us. Hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no charge.

Sunday, Feb. 12

“The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest,” 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, in the choir room. This free 10-week session of the docu-series, facilitated by Dr. Dayana Leclair, will cover how the ordinary person can prevent cancer effectively and/or greatly improve their general health. Sessions continue each Sunday for 10 weeks. 928-778-4499.

“Brothers at Odds: the Fight for the Superbomb,” 2 p.m. at Temple B’rith Shalom, 2077 Brohner Way, Prescott. Historian Bill Weiss will discuss one of the most controversial decisions of the 1950s - whether the U.S. should develop hydrogen bombs. Refreshments will be served. 928-708-0018.

Four Chaplains Memorial Ceremony, 2 p.m., at Post 6, 202 S. Pleasant St., Prescott. Sponsored by Ernest A. Love American Legion Post 6 Honor Guard. The Four Chaplains, also known as the “Immortal Chaplains” or the “Dorchester Chaplains, were four U.S. Army chaplains who gave their lives to save other civilian and military personnel as the troop ship SS Dorchester sank on Feb. 3, 1943. Dan, 928-772-7382.

Passion for Life Music Adventure, 2 to 4 p.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive in Prescott. Walk through the building to hear a variety of musical genres. Among those scheduled to appear: Song of the Pines Women’s A Capella Ensemble, the cast of Park Avenue Theater’s “Elf Jr,” Kenny James and ALC’s vocal and handbell choir, as well as its instrumental ensembles. Appetizers will be served. Proceeds will go to ALC’s Passion for Life ministry and will be used to host future events at ALC. 928-445-4348; www.americanlutheran.net.

Monday, Feb. 13

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: “The Armory Show (1913): Battleground for Modern Art in America,” 10:30 a.m., at the Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. Presented by Prescott Art Docent Jeri Shaffer. The public is invited. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10 a.m. Andrea, 928-636-7207; Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com or visit Calendar at prescottartdocents.net.

“The World of Miniature” exhibit, at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. A grand event of tiny proportions, bringing together artists who create miniature art. On display through March 25. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 928-445-3286.

Prescott CLSC Reading Circle, 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. participants choose any one of the 200+ books from the CLSC list to read and then share their chosen book with the group. Marjory Sente, facilitator, is a member of the CLSC Class of 2010 and has read over 60 books from the list and completed the Parnassian level.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “Common Mushrooms of the Arizona Central Highlands” with Bob Gessner, mycologist. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

Tuesday Morning Book Club, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Join the group in discussing a diverse selection of fiction and nonfiction. Reap the benefits of others’ insights and experiences as they apply to the stories. This month: “LaRose” by Louise Erdrich (2016).

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Twenty-30 minutes of simple stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddles and their grownups.

Free Seminar: “Investing in the Trump Era, What Has Changed?” 10 to 11 a.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Darren Vilardo, DaVinci Wealth. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Prescott Chamber of Commerce Membership Appreciation Campaign and Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chamber office, 117 W. Goodwin St. The campaign is seeking to create awareness of local commerce and the activities of the business community. All are welcome. 928-445-2000, or Prescott.org.



Financial Education Seminar: “Tax Efficiency in Retirement,” 3 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. In this day of low interest rates and volatile markets, it has become extremely important to become tax efficient in retirement. Review how current taxation works and explore the most common ways to save taxes in retirement. The Phoenix Chapter’s mission is to provide our communities with a consistent resource through unbiased classes that are free of sales.

Graphic Novel Superheroes Club, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. The first 13 to register will receive a personal copy of each month’s book. For children, grades 4-6. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Geology Talks: Judging Mineral Specimens: “Why Do Some Rocks Cost So Much?” 6 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Steve Maslansky, professional geologist and lifelong mineral collector, shares how to judge the value of mineral specimens. Geology Talks is hosted by the Central Arizona Geology Club and presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. This event includes an opportunity to “show and tell” and ask questions of Geology Club members.

Live Music Performance by Marc Berger, 7 to 8 p.m. in the Crystal Room at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-759-3040.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

2017 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, from noon through 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at Northern Arizona VA Health Care System main hospital Theater, bldg. 17. Artwork judged in more than 50 fine arts, applied arts and craft kit categories.

Free Seminar: “Learn about an Investment Strategy for Any Market,” 10 to 11 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Andrew Allwein of Farmers Insurance, 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Book Signing, 2 p.m. in the St. Michael’s Room at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Pam Brink’s memoir, “Only by the Grace of God,” was chosen book of the month for the Catholic Women’s Book Club, and she will be signing copies. Bring your copy of the book, available from Amazon and Archway Publishing, and Brink will sign it.

People Who Care Volunteer Information/Orientation Meeting, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. People Who Care volunteers provide caring, non-medical assistance to help older adults stay in their own homes and communities. Programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Call 928-445-2480 to confirm attendance at the orientation.

Territorial Talent: The Prescott Players, 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. An evening of Western Swing music with overtones of honky-tonk is scheduled. Every third Wednesday at 5 p.m., the library will host local talent. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Public meeting with site visit team for Yavapai College Nursing Program continuing accreditation, 2 p.m. at Yavapai College - Prescott Campus, Rock House. YC’s Nursing Program seeks continuing accreditation of its Associate Degree in Nursing. Meet the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing to share comments about the program.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Chamber AM Mixer (PUSD Education Foundation/Carman Law Firm, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Information: 928-445-2000, or Prescott.org.

Community Nature Series, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott. Topic: “Medicine Plants of Arizona” with Diane Vaszily, a 30-year environmental educator with 23 years in herbalism. Registration required. $22 (or $145 for the entire series). 10 percent discount for Center members. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org/programs.

OLLI Munch & Learn: “No Longer Homeless,” 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus, Building 3, Room 119. Meet someone who has been homeless, but through sheer willpower and outsized help, has risen from being homeless to having a job, living in a home and contributing to society. Free, but seating is limited. Call 928-717-7634 to reserve a spot.

Free Seminar, “Medicare 101,” 2 to 3 p.m. at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Glenn Berkley of Humana. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Senior Connection Speakers Bureau’s presentation will be “Communication Survival Skills with Electronic Devices,” from noon to 1 p.m. at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott. Presenter Jack Clevenger with CaptionCall, will explain telephones that caption, amplify and provide caller ID; smart phones and tablets that have texting and special applications; email communication; video conferencing via computer; using electronic devices to better enjoy going to concerts, plays and movies; and rights of those with hearing loss under the Americans with Disabilities Act. There is no charge to attend. RSVP’s appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

STEAM Power, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Creepy, crawly insects...magnified under a microscope! We’re exploring bugs and crafting some of our own this month. Use Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) to do fun experiments and projects. For children, ages 8-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Third Thursday Star Talks: “Tests of Special and General Relativity in the Solar System and Beyond,” 6 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Quentin Bailey, associate professor of physics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, discusses how physicists and astronomers have increased the precision of their measurements and observations for tests of fundamental physics in the solar system and beyond. Research for hypothetical, tiny deviations from the laws of Special and General Relativity will be reviewed. Bailey will also discuss modern precision tests such as lunar laser ranging, solar system ephemeris, pulsar observations and what we can learn from the first gravitational wave observations. For more information on the Astronomy Club, call Pat Birck at 778-6324.

“Calendar Girls,” 7 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest-selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Friday, Feb. 17

Lapsit Storytime, 9:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library. Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap. Storytime lasts about 20 minutes, but you’re invited to linger and play.

Introduction to Email Class, 10 a.m. to noon in the PC Lab at Prescott Valley Public Library. Last week of three-week class. Learn how to create an account, send and receive messages, attach pictures, avoid spam, create and organize folders, and lots more. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Check your English at the door and brush up on your Spanish with conversation and camaraderie. Sessions may include targeted grammar discussions, subject-specific vocabulary practice and handouts. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Online Job Searching, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Find the best websites for local job openings in this 90-minute presentation. Learn how to navigate and submit online applications with ease. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian desk or by phone 928-777-1526.

Free Seminar, “Treat Options for Chronic Kidney Disease and Dialysis,” 1 to 3 pm., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Presented by Johnna Jensen, RN, Fresenius Kidney Care. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

Republican Women of Prescott Forum, 3 to 4 p.m. at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, downstairs in the social room. Prescott City Council Members Billie Orr and Steve Sischka will discuss the Strategic Plan Committee’s conclusions and recommendations regarding the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. Public welcome; all are encouraged to attend.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Listen to a clarinet quartet; Doppler Quartet for piano, flutes and cello; and clarinet choir. Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.

East Coast Swing Dance lesson by Dawn Wilson, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Ballroom Dance follows from 7:30 to 10 p.m. 928-778-3000; adultcenter.org.

“Calendar Girls,” 7 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Big Top Broadway comes to the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St., at 7 p.m. The music of Broadway and the finesse of circus artists, sprinkled with Broadway/international talent, plus a live band. Highlights well-known Broadway show tunes as well as some little-known gems. Tickets: $22 / $25. 928-777-1370.

‘80s & ‘90s Prom event at Push Co-op Studio, 690 Sixth St., in Prescott from 7 to 10 p.m. Live DJ, 1980s and ‘90s music, prizes and refreshments! 21 and older.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, 2110 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Clay, 928-771-1601 or 928-848-1601; email cconboy1@cableone.net.

Willow Lake Pit House Archaeological Site Tours, 10 a.m. to noon at Willow Lake Park. The park entrance is past the Heritage Park Zoo parking lot. Yavapai Chapter Arizona Archaeological Society docents are available to discuss the area’s prehistoric people and the preserved, ancient pit houses. A map and information are available from: charlesstroh@yahoo.com

Prescott Winter Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Yavapai Regional Medical Center parking lot, 930 Division St. Find fresh local produce, eggs, chicken, beef, pickled goods, baked goods, herbs, live plants, prepared foods and more ― all direct from area farmers. 408-616-9121.

Celebrate Poetry Week, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E, Civic Circle. Read your own poetry or read a favorite from a book of poems. Free. 928-759-3040.

Family Storytime, 11 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and activities for the whole family!

Caldecott Kaleidoscope of Books and Art for Kids, 11 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Blending art with award-winning children’s books, this new program introduces budding young artists to the wonderful world of illustrations. This month, learn about “Tar Beach” by Faith Ringgold. Presented by Prescott Art Docent Bonita Sandleben. For children, ages 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. The Prescott Art Docents is a volunteer organization dedicated to sharing a love of art.

“Calendar Girls,” 7 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest-selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Love the One You’re With – the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young folk rock perfection – one of the most enduring and influential partnerships in the history of music, at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St., at 7 p.m. Travel back in time to tunes like “Southern Cross,” “Just a Song Before I Go,” “Woodstock,” and “Teach Your Children.” We are “Helplessly Hoping” you’ll love this sweet sound as much as we do! 928-777-1370.

Sunday, Feb. 19

“Calendar Girls,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. The fastest selling play in British theater history mingles pathos and comedy in its depiction of life’s determination and hope, loss, the importance of acceptance and knowing just when to let go. Guaranteed to make you laugh, cry and come out singing “Jerusalem.” 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Prescott POPS Concert, “Meet Me at the Symphony,” 3 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. “Meet” many orchestral instruments and their music, including featured soloist Carl Rowe performing “Prayer of St. Gregory” by Alan Hovahaness. Tickets $25. Available online at prescottpops.com, by phone at 928-776-2000 or at the door.