Worship Services: Week of Feb. 11, 2017

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … Congregational Leader Al Rodriguez will deliver the message “Finding Our Way to What God Wants” at Shabbat, 10:30 a.m. Saturday 2/11. All are invited to join for Worship, Prayers, Praise and Dance, Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road.

American Lutheran … _Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message “Choose Life!”at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message “Lies We Believe and the Truth That Sets Us Free: Premarital Sex is Not a Sin” at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley services are at 10:30 a.m. 2/12

Calvary Chapel Dayspring Church … Pastor Al Cicolello delivers the message at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. service Sunday and the 6:30 p.m. service on Wednesday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service. at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School, , 1050 Ruth Street.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service is “Soul.” (Psalms 103:2). Wednesday testimony meetings are 1 p.m.

First Congregational … Pastor Jay Wilcher delivers the message, “Teething with 1 Corinthians 3” (1Corinthians 3:1-9) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. 2/12

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist … Reverend Karla Brockie and Hanne Stone, Social Justice Ministry Facilitator, will speak on “Standing on the Side of Love: Fortifying the Movement.” at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, with guest Sam Anderson providing drum music. Beverages and snacks will follow the morning service. A staffed nursery is provided for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open

from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Community … Pastor David Ellis’ message at the 9:15 a.m. Connections contemporary and the 10:45 a.m. traditional services will be “The Story of Adam, Eve and Evil – Why Do We Do What We Do?”

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Prescott United Methodist … At the 5 p.m. Saturday country and gospel service and the Sunday 9 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services, Associate Pastor Misty Howick’s message will be “”Migration Isn’t Just for the Birds” (Matthew 25:31-46 and Leviticus 19:33-35). The church is located at 505 W. Gurley St. 2/11-12

Revival Fire Church of God … The Rev. Fred Hays delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Message will be “But I Say toYou” (Matthew 5:22) at the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday 2/12.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Pastor Roger continues his series, “Growing as Overcomers” with “Thyatira: The Jezebel Issue” (Revelation 2:18-29). There are three services, 9 a.m. Blended; 10:30 a.m. Contemporary, and 10:30 a.m. Latino. Location: 148 S. Marin Street.

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Rev. Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

St. Paul’s Anglican … Septuagesima Sunday. Preacher will be Reverend Paul Castellano at the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. communion services. There will be no Wednesday service.

Temple B’rith Shalom … Torah service 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Discussion will be “B’shalach (Exodus 13:17-17:16.

The Heights … Services are 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m., and 5 p.m. and 7:07 p.m. Sunday. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. COULD CHANGE EACH WEEK

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian … Reverend Mark Tilly delivers the message, “Be Reconciled (Matthew 5:21-37). Services are at 8:15 and 10 a.m.

Unity of Prescott … Rev. Charli’s message at the 9 and 11 a.m. services will be “God’s Love Never Fails.” 2/12

Westside Christian … Pastor Kevin Miller delivers the message, “I Must Decrease” (John 3:17-36). 2/12

Willow Hills Baptist … Associate Pastor Whitney Walters delivers Part 5 of God Will Make a Way series, “Stay Calm and Confident and Give God Time to Work (Exodus 14:13-14). Signing for the deaf at all services.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Bethel Baptist … Pastor Joe Berna delivers the message “How to be Certain in an Uncertain World” (Matthew 1; John 5:12-20) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday Feb. 12.

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Emmanuel Lutheran … The message, “Life-giving Words” (Matthew 5:21-37) will be delivered by Larry Gordon at 5 p.m. Saturday 2/11 and by Pastor Bonnie Caine at the 8:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services Sunday.

First Southern Baptist … Pastor Terrell Eldreth delivers the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday 2/12. Deaf interpretation is at the 11 a.m. service only. Evening service at 6 p.m. is brought by Richard and Marty Hight from Visual Impact.

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson delivers the message, “Mistakes Happen to All of Us” (Matthew 5:27-37) at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran (LCMS) … Services are at 8 (Liturgical), 9:15 (Worship Café-Praise) and 10:45 a.m. (Praise).

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … The topic for Shabbat Shira/BeShallach on Saturday 2/11 at 10 a.m. is (Shemot (Exodus) 13:17-17:16: Judges 4:1-5:31) is “Songs of the Season.” The topic at noon is “Tu B”Shvat.”

Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Pastor Elsie Baley delivers the message, “Fearless” (Deuteronomy 6:13: Joshua 4:15-24; 1 Samuel 12:24; 2 Chronicles 26:5; Psalm 2:11; Psalm 23:4; Psalm 46:1-3; Psalm 111:10; Psalm 118:4: Psalm 147:11; Proverbs 1:7, 33, 9:10; Proverbs 14:7; Proverbs 29:25; Proverbs 14:16, 26: Isaiah 33:6; Isaiah 41:10, 13; Isaiah 51:7; Luke 12:4-5; and the scripture reading from Psalm 27:1.

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

First Southern Baptist … Sunday school at 9 a.m.; worship service at 10:15 a.m. with Pastor Mark Reeder.

Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m. at 790 Highway 89. CQ NAME CHANGE

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.