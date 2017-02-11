Passion for Life arts ministry's first event is Feb. 12

Passion for Life, American Lutheran Church’s new arts ministry, hosts an afternoon of music of all kinds from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

A variety of performances featuring different musical genres will be presented throughout the building. Special entertainment will be available for the youngest audience members. Appetizers will be served, and visitors are encouraged to travel room-to-room to get a taste of it all.

Performances by the following local artists are scheduled: Sugar & the Mint (formerly Generation Band); Song of the Pines Women’s A Capella Ensemble; K. Mockingbird – Native American Flute; Park Avenue Theater’s cast of the musical, “Elf. Jr.”; Night Out Theatre’s cast of “The Love Show” review; Kenny James - guitar & vocals; Good News Puppets - “2 Cool Guys in the Bible Celebrating”; and ALC’s vocal and handbell choirs and instrumental ensembles.

“Music Adventure” is a fundraising event that is free and open to the community. Donations will be directed to ALC’s Passion for Life ministry, which will be used to host future arts events at ALC.

The church is located at 1085 Scott Drive in Prescott. For more information, contact the church office at 928-445-4348 or info@americanlutheran.net; or visit americanlutheran.net. Find the “Music Adventure” event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/1696990030614284/

ALC’s new minister of music, David Sherman, is overseeing the event, which is free and open to the public. All donations received will go to the church’s Passion for Life ministry.

Sherman replaces longtime music director Jim Klein, who served the church for 25 years, Kate Howell, director of administration at ALC, said in an email.

Sherman took some time to answer a few questions for The Courier.

How did you come to the position at American Lutheran Church?

About a year ago be began looking for a new call in ministry. As my family went through this search process together it was not only important that there be a spiritual and professional match, but a place where my family could settle and call home. Prescott and American Lutheran church felt like home right from the first contact we made. It felt like coming home to family. This was never more evident than when we were moving from Iowa. In Oklahoma the moving truck I was driving was involved in a serious rollover accident. We lost most of our belongings, I was hospitalized and have has two surgeries since. When the church heard of this, there were members ready to travel to Oklahoma on a “rescue mission” to bring us home. Upon our arrival in Prescott, the church and its members were ready for us and willing to do whatever was need to help in our transition. We knew immediately that we here home.

What do you love most about music?

Growing up I had always been touched deeply through the music in worship. I loved it so much I was able to sing the Hallelujah Chorus when I was 6 when someone gave me my first tape of Handel’s music. As my love for music grew, and my devotion to worship and service increased I felt my relationship with Christ strengthened, I wanted to share my faith and serve others, but what that meant was really beginning to emerge.

Much like Christ gathered people into groups to teach, or a pastor works with a group to teach Scripture, I believe that leading a music program is a group interaction that builds up the church and each person within the group. As Minister of Music, I help equip musicians to minister to, and glorify God, through music. Music touches us at the deepest level of our souls. But different music touches each of us differently. That is why I believe that powerful worship includes a wide range of musical styles: contemporary, jazz, classical, spirituals…

Tell us a little about the Passion for Life Ministry: How did it start? Who’s it designed to reach?

This is the beginning of our new Music and Fine Arts program, Passion for Life. The purpose is to provide music and fine art event programming from multiple genres that speaks to different generations. In the coming months and years, we hope to present music and fine arts programming that includes classical and contemporary artists — varying groups that represent both sacred and secular in the arts — as well as including programming for all generations from children to adults. In addition to music events, there will be the potential for dramas, speakers, comedians, and engaging events for children and youth.

What will you be doing with the funds raised at Sunday’s event?

This event is meant to be the beginning of many appealing offerings for the community. All donations will help support this and future programming and is greatly appreciated.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

If there are any questions about the program, church or music ministry, please feel free to contact either myself or the church office. We are always welcoming new musicians to our program.