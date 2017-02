Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Arrendondo Alvarado, age 81, born Aug. 19, 1935, passed away Feb. 8, 2017.

Visitation will be held Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017 at 5:00-7:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary at Sacred Heart Church. Funeral Mass will be held Wed., Feb. 15, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church.

Arrangements by Hampton Funeral Home.