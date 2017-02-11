Nothing goes right for Brady after jersey is stolen

BEVERLY HILLS – God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Houston police topped the news Thursday announcing a reward for the return of Tom Brady’s jersey. After his record fifth Super Bowl win, the rich, handsome quarterback was hugging his supermodel wife and his jersey was stolen from his travel bag. I swear, nothing goes right for that guy.

Pentagon chief James Mattis returned from a fact-finding trip to South Korea Thursday. Later that day, North Korea announced that it possesses nuclear missiles which are capable of reaching California, Oregon and Washington State. It was the first good news President Trump’s had all week.

President Trump’s war with the media was measured by an Emerson College poll Thursday. It found that more Americans trust Trump than they trust what the national media says. And no, CNN, President Trump did NOT praise Friday’s blizzard in the Northeast for being white and strong.

President Trump ripped the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Thursday that upheld a lower federal court’s stay on the president’s power to deny alien arrivals into the U.S. The next day, a Syrian and a Mexican walk into a bar. Donald Trump then buys the bar so this never happens again.

Washington D.C. went to the barricades Friday over a court ruling on a president’s right to ban entry to potentially dangerous aliens. Trump never had a chance. It’s the same 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that ruled British troops were perfectly within their rights to burn down the White House.

New York schoolkids marched in the streets of Manhattan Friday to protest President Trump’s temporary immigration ban on terror countries. It’s had a ripple effect. Nordstrom called for a complete and total ban on Ivanka’s brand entering the store until they can figure out what’s going on.

President Trump tweeted his anger at Nordstrom Wednesday over the store dropping Ivanka’s clothing line. He was really on the warpath. The retailer also has a less expensive clothing store called Nordstrom’s Rack, and President Trump tweeted that it couldn’t compare with Melania’s Rack.

Senator Elizabeth Warren used her opposition to the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General to vault herself into the Democratic Party’s left-wing. She’s on fire. At the end of her floor speech, Liz gave a big shout-out to all poor people who aren’t killing rich people for some reason yet.

Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions took office Thursday over Democratic howls that he’s named after two Confederate icons. However, they didn’t mind a president’s middle name being Hussein. It just illustrates the left’s point that Southerners are more dangerous than Muslims.

House Republicans revealed to reporters on Wednesday that they fear for their personal safety if they repeal Obamacare. It’s turned out to be the perfect racket. Only a president from Chicago could figure out a way to cause House Republicans to need Obamacare if they ever repeal Obamacare.

Senate Democrats called off their planned all-night filibuster against Tom Price’s nomination for HHS Secretary on Thursday. They’re all still livid over Hillary losing to Trump. Democrats will never forgive Donald Trump for being the first man in history to win an argument with a woman.

Time magazine detailed the decline of capital punishment in the United States over the last fifteen years. Since 1700, we’ve used burning, hanging, gas chamber, electrocution and lethal injection. Mississippi is bringing back the firing squad like Utah, except in Utah they offer you a last milkshake.

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin will play in an exhibition hockey game in Moscow in March with former NHL players. It’s chancy. Putin’s last three critics have died of poisoning, so you know the opposing goalie is going to think twice before using the water fountain in the visitor’s locker room.