How to prevent purse snatching

Since she always has her purse on her, continually carrying it around and not keeping it in her shopping cart, Mia Moffitt said she isn’t worried about purse snatchers at all.

Similarly, Patricia Haslach said she isn’t worried either, noting she is originally from New York.

“I just always have it on my shoulder and I’m holding on to it,” she said this week in a local grocery store’s parking lot.

While purse snatching incidents aren’t common in the tri-city area, said Jerry Ferguson, spokesman for the Prescott Valley Police Department, they’re most often a crime of opportunity and they can be prevented.

The most obvious way to keep your purse (or backpack) from being taken is to avoid leaving it in a shopping cart, stroller, or on a counter, even for “just a second,” while loading your purchases into the car or while shopping in a store.

And don’t set it on the chair or table next to you in a restaurant or library.

Other tips from the police include:

• Bring only what you need when you go out. Don’t carry more cash or credit cards than you need to go shopping that day. One credit card may be enough, and you’ll be ahead of the game if you have the customer service number written down so you can report a stolen card right away.

• Photocopy both sides of the important contents of your purse, such as your driver’s license and credit cards, and keep the copy in a safe place at home. Don’t carry your Social Security card in your wallet or purse unless you have a specific need for it on that trip.

• Try to walk in busy, well-lit areas, and move briskly and confidently.

• If you must walk in an isolated area, be aware of your surroundings and the people. If you don’t look vulnerable, a potential thief might pass you by.

• Hold your purse tightly and close to your body, and make sure it is closed. If you can, wear it underneath a coat or jacket.

• Shorten the strap on your purse so you can carry it tightly between your elbow and body.

Most purse snatchers strike from behind the victim, Ferguson said, and if you think someone is following you, don’t turn around. Instead, use a shiny surface like a car mirror or a window to look behind you.

Most importantly, Ferguson said, your safety is more important than your purse. If someone pulls it away from your hands or your shoulder, let it go. It is more important to avoid injury than save a purse. Never fight to keep it.