Growing love, theme of upcoming service

“Marching on the Side of Love” is the theme of the 11 AM Sunday service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Musician, Meg Bohrman, her daughter Opal and her mother in law, Cathy Cowen will relate their experience and their reasons for being at the Women’s March the day after Trump’s inauguration. This service marks a month of “Standing on the Side of Love” which is observed throughout country at many Unitarian Universalist Congregations who support a loving solution to several issues in our country including immigration and racism.

Ms Bohrman states, “The Women’s March on Washington was a powerful statement to the administration. By showing up either in D.C. or in cities around the country and globe, people said We are watching. We will never be silent. We are strong. We are ready.” We were all packed like sardines along the Capital Mall but we shared joyous song, righteous anger and lifted each other up in Love all day long. How phenomenal to be a part of Herstory” Meg’s music will also add a note of “being there” to the service at 945 Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott.