Editorial: Sell Station 7 if you must

The City of Prescott is poised to clear the decks – examining services, a possible sales tax increase, and the prospect of selling property – to pay down its unfunded liability for public safety pensions.

The state-run retirement system has experienced losses and other missteps, leaving municipalities and counties with large debts; Prescott’s is more than $78 million, according to city officials. One estimate put the figure at more than $81 million.

While that debt is increasing and is largely an estimate – because no one knows how long the police and fire retirees will be in the system, for example – the city is preparing for rain by looking at all possible fixes and ways to pay its portion.

Lawmakers, especially Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, have questioned the logic behind the sales tax hike question as well as new hires coming on before last year’s legislative fixes to PSPRS kick in July 1, 2017.

Still, excess – even surplus – property is a good source for relief that must be considered.

One of those is Fire Station 7 on Sixth Street, near downtown.

Its claim to fame is it was the home to the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew, 19 of which died fighting the Yarnell Hill wildland fire in 2013.

After the tragedy, residents and fellow first-responders turned the fence around the property into a tribute or shrine to the city’s fallen heroes. Memorabilia from that has been cataloged and stored, and has been displayed in a few ways; one permanent display is virtual (on a website) through the state.

Since some fire employees still use the site, as well as need for it increases during fuel abatement efforts, we are in favor of the city’s efforts to give the Hotshots’ families some time to “Save Station 7.”

However, if a solid and productive arrangement cannot be found, stopping the sale of the property will serve only sentimental ends.

As one reader pointed out to us, the families have a permanent state park as a memorial dedicated to the 19 firefighters. When a city has a long-term debt issue of this magnitude it cannot afford property to go unused fully.

Preserving the building and land would be nice and appropriate, except when the alternative is going to affect everyone’s pocket book.