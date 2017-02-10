State wrestling meet underway

2017 State Wrestling Championships

DIVISION III TOURNAMENT 120 POUNDS

Darian Bowyer, Prescott: In the 1st round, lost to Walden Grove’s Carlos Ramos, 6-3; in the consolations, defeated Estrella Foothills’ Abraham Rivera by pin (1:49), then lost to Peoria’s Christoffe Vega by decision, 6-4. [Bowyer eliminated in the consolations]

126 POUNDS

Miles Baxter, Prescott: In the 1st round, lost to Canyon del Oro’s Chad Gallego by pin (3:59); in the consolations, defeated American Leadership’s Talon Norton by pin (2:29), then lost to third-seeded Peoria’s Micho Cordero by pin (3:50). [Baxter eliminated in the consolations]

Austin Ehlert, Chino Valley: In the 1st round, lost to Pueblo Magnet’s Brian Lujan by pin (5:27); in the consolations, defeated Florence’s Brenden Shouna by pin (2:44), then lost to Yuma’s Jose Bugarin, 8-4. [Ehlert eliminated in the consolations]

132 POUNDS

Andrew Salberg, Prescott: In the 1st round, lost to top-seeded Lee Williams’ Nic Verville by pin (2:56); in the consolations, lost to Casa Grande’s Dillen Turner, after injury (3:40). [Salberg eliminated in the consolations]

138 POUNDS

Keller Rock, Chino Valley: In the 1st round, the second-seeded Rock defeated Walden Grove’s Conrado Medina by pin (24 seconds); in the quarterfinals, he defeated Peoria’s Bak Reyak by pin (1:24); in the semifinals, he defeated Yuma’s Alfonso Porchas by decision, 4-0. [Rock advances to state championship bout at 7 p.m. today, Feb. 10, vs. top-seeded Dysart’s Jacob Rios]

195 POUNDS

Jon Dwyer, Prescott: In the 1st round, the second-seeded Dwyer defeated Pueblo Magnet’s Omar Ibanez by pin (1:37); in the quarterfinals, he defeated Marcos de Niza’s Edward Hercel by decision, 9-3; in the semifinals, he defeated third-seeded Salpointe Catholic’s Brian Corrales, 10-3. [Dwyer advances to state championship bout at 7 p.m. today, Feb. 10, vs. top-seeded Thunderbird’s Eric Mickelson]

HEAVYWEIGHT

Gavin Nelson, Prescott: In the 1st round, defeated Buckeye Union’s Patrick Quiver by pin (3:21); in the quarterfinals, lost to top-seeded Monument Valley’s Malik Clark by pin (43 seconds); in the consolations, defeated Sunrise Mountain’s Jake Wagner by pin (1:49). [Nelson advances in consolations at 10 a.m. today, Feb. 10, vs. third-seeded Yuma’s Oscar Vega]

DIVISION IV TOURNAMENT 195 POUNDS

Marcos Leal, Mayer: In the 1st round, lost to St. Johns’ Diego Hernandez by pin (1:09); in the consolations, lost to Fountain Hills’ fourth-seeded Trevor Wedding by pin (2:23). [Leal eliminated in the consolations]

HEAVYWEIGHT

Austin Fischer, Mayer: In the 1st round, lost to top-seeded Winslow’s Ahli Foster by pin (1:42); in the consolations, lost to Tempe Prep’s Jonathan Phelan by pin (1:13). [Fischer eliminated in the consolations]