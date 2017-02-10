State wrestling meet underway

Prescott’s Dwyer, Chino Valley’s Rock advance to D-III state championship match

Hundreds of wrestlers along with their families and friends descend on the Prescott Valley Event Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, for the 2017 State Wrestling Tournament for Division I through IV. The tournament runs through Saturday, Feb. 11. (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier)

Hundreds of wrestlers along with their families and friends descend on the Prescott Valley Event Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, for the 2017 State Wrestling Tournament for Division I through IV. The tournament runs through Saturday, Feb. 11.

By Doug Cook

  • Originally Published: February 10, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • 2017 State Wrestling Championships

    DIVISION III TOURNAMENT 120 POUNDS

    Darian Bowyer, Prescott: In the 1st round, lost to Walden Grove’s Carlos Ramos, 6-3; in the consolations, defeated Estrella Foothills’ Abraham Rivera by pin (1:49), then lost to Peoria’s Christoffe Vega by decision, 6-4. [Bowyer eliminated in the consolations]

    126 POUNDS

    Miles Baxter, Prescott: In the 1st round, lost to Canyon del Oro’s Chad Gallego by pin (3:59); in the consolations, defeated American Leadership’s Talon Norton by pin (2:29), then lost to third-seeded Peoria’s Micho Cordero by pin (3:50). [Baxter eliminated in the consolations]

    Austin Ehlert, Chino Valley: In the 1st round, lost to Pueblo Magnet’s Brian Lujan by pin (5:27); in the consolations, defeated Florence’s Brenden Shouna by pin (2:44), then lost to Yuma’s Jose Bugarin, 8-4. [Ehlert eliminated in the consolations]

    132 POUNDS

    Andrew Salberg, Prescott: In the 1st round, lost to top-seeded Lee Williams’ Nic Verville by pin (2:56); in the consolations, lost to Casa Grande’s Dillen Turner, after injury (3:40). [Salberg eliminated in the consolations]

    138 POUNDS

    Keller Rock, Chino Valley: In the 1st round, the second-seeded Rock defeated Walden Grove’s Conrado Medina by pin (24 seconds); in the quarterfinals, he defeated Peoria’s Bak Reyak by pin (1:24); in the semifinals, he defeated Yuma’s Alfonso Porchas by decision, 4-0. [Rock advances to state championship bout at 7 p.m. today, Feb. 10, vs. top-seeded Dysart’s Jacob Rios]

    195 POUNDS

    Jon Dwyer, Prescott: In the 1st round, the second-seeded Dwyer defeated Pueblo Magnet’s Omar Ibanez by pin (1:37); in the quarterfinals, he defeated Marcos de Niza’s Edward Hercel by decision, 9-3; in the semifinals, he defeated third-seeded Salpointe Catholic’s Brian Corrales, 10-3. [Dwyer advances to state championship bout at 7 p.m. today, Feb. 10, vs. top-seeded Thunderbird’s Eric Mickelson]

    HEAVYWEIGHT

    Gavin Nelson, Prescott: In the 1st round, defeated Buckeye Union’s Patrick Quiver by pin (3:21); in the quarterfinals, lost to top-seeded Monument Valley’s Malik Clark by pin (43 seconds); in the consolations, defeated Sunrise Mountain’s Jake Wagner by pin (1:49). [Nelson advances in consolations at 10 a.m. today, Feb. 10, vs. third-seeded Yuma’s Oscar Vega]

    DIVISION IV TOURNAMENT 195 POUNDS

    Marcos Leal, Mayer: In the 1st round, lost to St. Johns’ Diego Hernandez by pin (1:09); in the consolations, lost to Fountain Hills’ fourth-seeded Trevor Wedding by pin (2:23). [Leal eliminated in the consolations]

    HEAVYWEIGHT

    Austin Fischer, Mayer: In the 1st round, lost to top-seeded Winslow’s Ahli Foster by pin (1:42); in the consolations, lost to Tempe Prep’s Jonathan Phelan by pin (1:13). [Fischer eliminated in the consolations]

