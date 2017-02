Vivian Bohnert, age 96, of Dewey, Ariz., passed away Jan. 27, 2017 in Peoria, Ariz. She was born March 21, 1920, in Wapato Lake, Oregon.

Graveside services were Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 4310 East Southern Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85042. Online guest registry at www.ruffnerwakelin.com.

Arrangements by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory Prescott Chapel.