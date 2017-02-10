Obituary: Daniel Gene Skinner

Daniel Gene Skinner, age 58, passed away on Feb. 4, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was born on Oct. 2, 1958, in Bagdad, Arizona.

Daniel is survived by his parents, Marvin and Jacqueline (Synes) Skinner; two sisters, Joy (Paul) Gelvin and Connie (Boyce) Andersen; two nieces, Vivian Gelvin and Dawn Martinez; and two nephews, Joseph Gelvin and Grant Andersen.

Service will be Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 1001 Ruth Street, Prescott, Arizona. There will be a viewing prior to the service at 10 a.m. Following the service the burial will be at the Arizona Pioneer Home Cemetery.

Arrangements by Affordable Burial & Cremation, LLC.

