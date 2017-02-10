Frontier Days objects to Turquoise Circuit in Prescott Valley

The Prescott Frontier Days board is concerned the addition of the Turquoise Circuit Finals to the tri-city area will hurt the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.”

Months ago, the Frontier Days board voted against the Circuit Finals relocating from Las Cruces, New Mexico, to Prescott Valley this fall, citing an established Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) marketing rule regarding sponsorships.

Frontier Days General Manager J.C. Trujillo said this past week that despite his board’s in-person objections, the PRCA and the Turquoise Circuit moved ahead with their plans.

“They didn’t really ask us – they kind of told us,” Trujillo said. “It bothered me that the PRCA wouldn’t have more respect of the Prescott Frontier Days; that they would even think of trying to hurt this rodeo. I don’t want anybody to fail, but I feel like our toes have been stepped on.”

On Jan. 4, Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo President Charlie Lewis of Prescott Valley and PRCA Commissioner Karl Stressman announced a two-year deal to move the circuit’s finals to the 5,100-seat Prescott Valley Event Center (PVEC) for three days in October.

Lewis said the Turquoise Circuit Finals tried in 2015 to relocate to Prescott Valley, but stopped to give Frontier Days time “to let it all soak in.”

“As a board [in 2015], we offered to back off for a year and then go through it again the next year, and to show respect to Frontier Days,” Lewis said Wednesday. “We had them in mind the whole time.”

The Circuit Finals annually draws the top cowboys from Arizona and New Mexico for rodeo events. From 2006-16, Las Cruces’ outdoor rodeo grounds served as the site.

“Stressman said it best when he spoke to the Prescott Frontier Days board on the matter [in 2016],” Lewis said, adding that Trujillo was not present. “Our Circuit Finals is not your everyday, run-of-the-mill rodeo. We’re considered a special event. And almost all of our money comes from national sponsors.”

Stressman explained at the time that the PRCA is strengthening rodeo in this area.

“And we don’t compete for cowboys. We don’t compete for sponsors. We’re six months’ difference from them,” Lewis said of Prescott. “It’s no different than them supporting the PBR [Professional Bull Riders event at PVEC each year].”

SPONSORS

Trujillo is concerned that the Turquoise Circuit Finals could draw paid sponsors’ dollars away from his summer rodeo, which enters its 130th year in 2017.

Frontier Days relies on money from local and national sponsors to lure hundreds of the sport’s best pros from across the U.S. and Canada to Prescott. Crowds flock to the Prescott Rodeo Grounds to watch these world-renowned competitors, who need an incentive to travel here.

Mary Borgen, general manager of the Turquoise Circuit Finals, said she and her group will not pursue local sponsorships. She added that the Turquoise Circuit has a contract with the PRCA for national sponsors.

“Most of our sponsors will be high-dollar from the Phoenix area,” Borgen said. “And some of our different competitors in New Mexico bring in money from their place. Our national sponsors, like Ram, our major circuit sponsor, we’ll use product from the local Lamb dealer, but we take no money from them. If we didn’t go out and generate anything else, the basics of our rodeo are paid for.”

BY THE RULES

PRCA rule B15.1.16, titled “New Rodeo in Same Marketing Area as Existing Rodeo,” states “a rodeo committee which is applying for approval as a PRCA-sanctioned event for the first time and whose rodeo is in the same marketing area as an existing PRCA-approved rodeo (established for at least two years) will not be approved by the Director of Rodeo Administration if any of the Rodeo Committees whose rodeos are in the marketing area object to such approval.”

However, the rule adds that the PRCA Board of Directors may still hear such a case for approval. In this case, the PRCA approved the Turquoise Circuit Finals’ move to PV despite Frontier Days’ objections.

Nevertheless, the PRCA board “may review the consequences of approving the [new] rodeo after one or two years and may withdraw approval of the application at that time.”

In January, Lewis and PVEC’s director of business development, Satish Athelli, said the circuit and the arena have high hopes of extending the two-year deal past 2018. PVEC remains in bankruptcy protection. If the arena resolves its woes, PVEC and the Turquoise Circuit could enter into a longer-term agreement.

“They [PVEC officials] offered us a really good deal to come here, and so we took it,” Lewis said. “There’s other places that showed interest, but it wasn’t as profitable a deal for us. That’s why we came to Prescott Valley.”

VIABILITY

Borgen and Lewis added in January that the circuit finals “can get more sponsor revenue in Arizona” than New Mexico. They said they want to obtain higher-dollar corporate sponsorships from businesses in Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff.

Trujillo said that’s not viable because those cities don’t have an economic interest in Prescott Valley.

Ticket sales likely won’t diminish for Frontier Days, though, Trujillo said. In 2016, 32,000 tickets were sold to the rodeo’s week of performances.

The Turquoise Circuit Finals’ venue has moved a lot through the years, including to such cities as Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Tucson.

The PRCA also has at least six cities where a circuit finals rodeo and a PRCA-approved regular-season rodeo reside. They include Heber City, Utah (Wilderness Circuit); Great Falls, Montana (Montana); Loveland, Colorado (Mountain States); Duncan, Oklahoma (Prairie); Waco, Texas (Texas) and Davie, Florida (Southeastern).

“Everybody I’ve spoken to in our area or around Arizona is extremely excited that that rodeo’s coming to Prescott Valley,” Lewis said. “I have not heard one thing negative, except the Frontier Days board.”

Tickets for the Circuit Finals are available starting March 3 at the PVEC box office.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039.