Friday Catchall: From paying it forward to fake news

The Friday Catchall:

• RED HATTERS – A group of ladies here who call themselves the Red Hatters – aka the Bodacious Babes – received quite a surprise recently when they went to lunch at Tommy’s Country Café, 8930 E. Valley Road, in Prescott Valley.

As one of the Babes, Margies Schirmer, relates it, “While waiting for our individual checks the waitress, Paula, came to tell us that our bills were all paid by ‘anonymous.’”

It was one of those gifts that speaks to the silver lining of the Quad–Cities.

“Needless to say we would like to give a huge THANK YOU to our lunch angel,” she told the Courier. “How generous you are.”

Another notable little fact: there were more than 20 of the ladies in attendance.

Nice surprise that reminds me of the “pay it forward” concept. This is not the first time I have heard about something like this happening. Still, news of people thinking of others makes me proud to live here!

• WHO DO WE OWE? – A small note, titled “It is the veteran,” came across my desk last week from U.S. Air Force veteran Von “Walker” Loop of Dewey that stands as a wonderful reminder:

It is the veteran, not the preacher who has given us freedom of religion.

It is the veteran, not the reporter who has given us freedom of the press.

It is the veteran, not the poet who has given us freedom of speech.

It is the veteran, not the campus organizer who has given us freedom to assemble.

It is the veteran, not the lawyer who has given us the right to a fair trial.

It is the veteran, not the politician who has given us the right to vote.

It is the veteran who salutes the flag … who serves under the flag … and whose coffin will be draped by the flag.

Everyone, thank a veteran today.

And thank you, sir.

• INTERNET – From time to time we receive items that are copyrighted, part of chain letters, even articles from online that our readers want us to publish.

Two general, unspoken rules exist with the internet: first, just because it is online does not mean it is free or copyright-free; and secondly, anyone can place anything online – don’t believe everything you read.

I mention the first because people send us photos that would go great with their article submission or are humorous. Every photographer owns their images; this is why we use photos from our own staffers, the Associated Press, or a stock image service.

As for what’s online – or in your email – please remember that not all news services (or emails) are created equally, and “fake news” exists.

• QUOTE – “Good critics, who have stamped out poets’ hope; Good statesmen, who pulled ruin on the state; Good patriots, who for a theory risked a cause.” – Elizabeth Barrett Browning (1806-1861), Aurora Leigh, book iv.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): This one sounds particularly interesting! Historian Bill Weiss, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, will present “Brothers at Odds: the Fight for the Superbomb,” at Temple B’rith Shalom, 2077 Brohner Way, Prescott. The discussion centers on one of the most controversial decisions of the 1950s—whether the U.S. should develop hydrogen bombs.

Drive safely out there!