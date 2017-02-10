Feature Home: 7891 Ramblin Ranch Rd. • Prescott Valley

Dorn Homes at Pronghorn Ranch sits nestled within the rolling hills of Prescott Valley, which stretch into stunning mountain views. Walking and biking trails allow you to explore the master-planned community under the watchful eyes of pronghorn antelope.

Pronghorn Ranch boasts three parks, heated pools, putting greens, and a well-appointed community Clubhouse. The Clubhouse offers a 24-hour fitness center, tennis & pickle ball courts, and more. It is here that Dorn Homes offers Farmhouse and Country Estates architecture, which feature Dorn’s award-winning Organic Home™ and Exclusive Building Science.

The spacious lots of Pronghorn Ranch allow Dorn Homes to offer four flexible floorplans, three-car garages, and an optional RV or hobby car garage. Situated only minutes from Prescott and the Prescott Valley Entertainment District, Dorn Homes at Pronghorn Ranch are only a short drive from shopping, dining, and healthcare.

New Homes Starting at $314,900

928-460-5545

www.dornhomes.com

Marketed by IMC & Associates