Column: Preparing for the storms of the season

Snow is in the mountains surrounding Cordes Lakes and it is cold. A dusting of the freezy skid stuff was on the ground when I went out to retrieve the paper, but not enough to worry about—it doesn’t stay long. Family and friends in Vermont aren’t faring as well, nor are family members in other parts of the country who are dealing with heavy snow, rain, and even tornadoes. Panic surrounding reports of upcoming storms is generating the usual photos of empty supermarket shelves as consumers scramble to buy food for the duration. It’s only since the advent of the automobile made it easier to travel distances that many felt it was no longer necessary to buy in bulk. After all, all one had to do was jump in the car for a quick trip to the supermarket.

That philosophy doesn’t work well when you live in the boonies. I’ve lived in rural areas for more than half my life and quickly learned that it is not always possible to jump in a car, especially when you live 25 miles from the closest supermarket, there’s three feet of snow on the ground, and the roads haven’t been ploughed. Really. I was once snowed in for three weeks, six days without power, and my driveway ate two snowplows and a tractor. Fortunately, my pantry was well-stocked, I had an alternate heating source, extra blankets, a gas range, books, pencils, lots of paper, candles, oil lamps, and batteries for my ham radio. Got a lot of writing and reading done that week. It wasn’t that long ago that we were without power in Cordes Lakes for several days. Fortunately, it wasn’t that cold outside. A tip if you are toying with the idea of storing enough food to see your family through a disaster, is to determine a place to store your food, make a list of foods your family enjoys that can be easily stored, and then do some research. I recommend Peggy Layton’s, “Emergency Food Storage and Survival Handbook: Everything You Need to Know to Keep Your Family Safe in a Crisis.” The book is clear, concise, straightforward, and talks about the why, as well as the how to achieve the best results. Latter Day Saints has helpful tips and links on their website. Stay away from the survivalist sites as they are filled with propaganda and conspiracy theories. Also, some of their recommendations, like canning in the oven, are downright dangerous to your health. Remember essentials like soap, toothpaste and toilet paper. Don’t forget to include food, water, and supplies for infants, elderly, special diets, pets, medicines, and hygiene! Learn to can, dehydrate, and pack the food. A vacuum sealer that seals both jars and bags is a plus. It wasn’t that long ago that we lived without electricity and modern conveniences. We can do it again, if necessary, although some will go into shock without internet. Candles and books will work fine, thank you.

Until next time.