4 arrested, charged with possession of 26 pounds of pot

ASH FORK – Four people were arrested Feb. 2 as they drove east on Interstate 40, and face drug charges, after a Sheriff’s deputy found more than 26 pounds of marijuana and marijuana derivatives in their car.

About 8 a.m., deputy pulled over a car for a moving violation on I-40, and, as he did, he saw three of the four people in the car lying down in their seats in an apparent effort to hide, Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

“The occupants were unable to answer basic questions that a group of passengers sharing a destination would commonly know” when a deputy spoke with them, D’Evelyn said.

Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found two large duffel bags in the trunk that contained approximately 26 pounds of marijuana and a half-pound of THC Wax. Jars of marijuana were found scattered around the vehicle.

The four arrested were Christina Gonzales, 22; George Arizpe, 27; Victor Hernandez, 31; and Naomi Hernandez, 32.

D’Evelyn said the suspects, all from Texas, were moving the drugs from California to Texas.

They were charged with transportation or possession of marijuana for sale, transportation or possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

All suspects have since been released on bonds ranging from $15,000 to $20,000.