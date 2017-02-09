YCPAC offers satellite broadcast of Bolshoi Ballet's ‘Swan Lake’ on Feb. 15

Ballet lovers are sure to be delighted with a resplendent, satellite broadcast on Wednesday, Feb. 15, of the Bolshoi Ballet’s rendition of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

For the second time in less than a month, the center will offer a broadcast of one of the world-renowned Bolshoi Ballet’s classic performances. In January, the broadcast was of the classic fairy tale, “Sleeping Beauty.”

Tickets for the upcoming 6 p.m. performance choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich are $17 for adults and $10 for youth. Discounts are available for students and faculty.

This ballet of “ultimate beauty” with a musical score of “unparalleled perfection” takes place on the moonlight banks of a mysterious lake where Prince Siegfried meets the bewitched swam woman Odette, according to a center event release. Spellbound by her beauty, the prince swears his devotion, but fate steps into the story, the release said.

In a dual role of white swan Odette and her rival black swan Odile, prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova displays both cunning and vulnerability next to her prince, played by castmate Denis Rodkin. The other cast members are Artemy Belyakov as the Evil Genius and Igor Tsvirko as The Fool.

The art center’s event release describes the Bolshoi’s interpretation of the 1877 “Swan Lake” as “classic ballet at its finest.”

To purchase tickets, call the center’s box office at 928-776-2000 or visit the center’s website: www.ycpac.com/boxoffice.