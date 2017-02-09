Whole Foods calls it quits, closing Friday

A contractor checks the sign he just put in place at the west-facing entrance of Whole Foods Market in Prescott on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The grocery store announced to its customers Wednesday morning that it will be closing this Friday, Feb. 10, at 5 p.m. As of Wednesday afternoon, everything in the store was being discounted by 50 percent.

Kasey Vaughan was shopping the store midday Wednesday and said she waited in line for about an hour-and-a-half to make a purchase.

“It’s crazy in there,” Vaughan said.

Whole Foods took over the building from New Frontiers Natural Marketplace in late 2014.

The company’s corporate office did not respond to Courier requests for comment Wednesday about the closure in time for publication of this edition.