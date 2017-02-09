Video: Intel Announces $7 Billion Investment in Arizona

The mayor of Chandler, Arizona calls it a win for his city where the Intel plant is expected to generate thousands of jobs. (Feb. 8)

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 9, 2017 6 a.m.

    President Trump held up Intel's plan to invest more than $7 billion in an Arizona factory as a win for his economic agenda. The mayor of Chandler simply calls it a win for his city where the plant is expected to generate thousands of jobs. (Feb. 8)

