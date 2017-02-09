Video: Barack Obama kite-surfs with billionaire Richard Branson

Former U.S President Barack Obama prepares to kitesurf during his stay on a private island in the British Virgin Islands. The former president and his wife stayed on Mosikto Island owned by billionaire Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group.

Jack Brockway/Virgin.com via AP

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 9, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • Richard Vs Barack by Richard Branson

    photo

    ack Brockway/Virgin.com via AP

    Former President Barack Obama kitesurfs during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands.

    photo

    Jack Brockway/Virgin.com via AP

    Former U.S President Barack Obama, jokes with Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group.

    NECKER ISLAND, British Virgin Islands (AP) — Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some time vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House.

    The Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the ex-president kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands.

    Branson writes that Obama, who's a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office.

    Branson says after spending a couple days learning to kitesurf, Obama bested the billionaire in a watersport challenge.

    He says inviting the Obamas to his island was "a huge honor."

    Obama spent his first days after leaving Washington vacationing in Palm Springs, California.

