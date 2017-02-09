Thunderbird eliminates Prescott in girls soccer

GILBERT — Prescott High’s girls soccer team succumbed to Thunderbird, 1-0, in the 4A State Championships’ semifinals on Wednesday night, Feb. 8, ending a solid 2016-17 season for the resurgent Badgers program.

At Williams Field High School, the second-seeded Chiefs scored the match’s lone goal in the 60th minute to register their first shutout of these playoffs. They blistered Mingus Union, 5-1, in the first round Feb. 1, and nipped Catalina Foothills on penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie in the quarterfinals Feb. 4.

“Tonight [Wednesday] we went into this game with the most heart I’ve ever played with on any level team,” Prescott star senior forward Katie Townsend said. “We left every ounce of what we have worked so hard for this year on the field. Frankly we played the best game we’ve had all year, tonight.”

Thunderbird will face fourth-seeded Salpointe Catholic, which upset top-seeded Flagstaff on penalty kicks after a scoreless tie in Wednesday’s other semifinal, for the state title. The championship match is scheduled for 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11, at Williams Field.

Wednesday represented the first state semifinals appearance for third-seeded Prescott since 2010, when the Badgers moved on to lose to top-seeded Catalina Foothills, 2-0, in the state-title game.

PHS coach Carly Laipple said her girls “absolutely had the better first half” against T-bird, but “just weren’t able to make anything come of our chances.”

In this year’s state tournament, the Badgers pitched shutouts against Moon Valley, 5-0, in the first round Feb. 1, and Sunrise Mountain, 3-0, in the quarterfinals Feb. 4. Both matches were played at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott.

Despite Wednesday’s setback in the semis, Townsend said the effort and energy were there to defeat T-bird.

“We connected passes, communicated and held our own,” she added. “It was one of those games where if we had a few extra seconds, we could’ve put some in the back of the net.”

The Badgers, who saw their seven-game winning streak snapped in the semis, finished the campaign with an 11-2 overall record in power-point matches and a 5-1 Grand Canyon Region mark. They were the region runner-up to 4A No. 1 Flagstaff.

“It was an amazing run,” Laipple said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team and all they have accomplished. Overall we’ve proved that we’re a state contender, and I think we can expect great things in the future.”

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039